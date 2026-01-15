Why does one go to a shiva? You go to a shiva to comfort people. To show them they’re not alone. To be part of a community. You go for all sorts of reasons.

You don’t usually go so you can leave inspired.

Yet it can happen.

On the last day that we went to the shiva for Ran Hirschhorn, z”l, there was a bit of a line.

Strangely, during this war, we got used to lines for shiva. Not the kind of shivas that take place in homes, where lines are very, very uncommon; the lines were for the shivas of soldiers who died during the war or hostages who did not return alive, where thousands of visitors were ushered through tents that had been set up because no home could begin to accommodate them all, where you sometimes had to wait on line for an hour just to say a few quick words to the family.

This was not that. This was a different sort of line. It was a line of kids.

A line of kids waiting to enter a shiva?

These were fifth graders, whom Ran had taught when they were in the second, third and fourth grades. Kids whose teacher had been away, at war, most of the last two and a half years. Kids whose teacher then paid an unspeakably horrific price for what their country had asked of him.

I suspect that in most countries, schools don’t bring fifth graders to shivas. In fact, I kind of doubt that there’s any other country where they do.

But this is Israel. Israel doesn’t bubble-wrap its kids—it exposes them to what life is.

I remember that during the first year of the war, our friends and family in the States would tell us that they being careful not to discuss the hostages in the presence of their elementary school age kids. When they’d say that, I couldn’t help but think of the two elementary schools around the corner from our home in Jerusalem, where there were huge banners with the faces of all the hostages hanging near the entrance. And across the street on a fence. And down the block. Everywhere.

You couldn’t miss it. That, I suppose, was intentional.

These kids lining up for the shiva were being taught, by virtue of the shiva visit to a family they don’t know, that even if you’re young, you’re not too young to learn that life can be glorious—but that life can also be utterly heartbreaking.

When there’s pain, loss, and yes, in this instance, unmitigated tragedy, they’re being taught, you don’t pretty it up. You don’t shy away. You face it. You visit the family. And you acknowledge all your feelings and all the questions that will invariably arise.

Two minutes before the kids arrived, the tent where Ran’s parents were sitting (there were a lot of people, so the parents were in one area, his wife in another, and his siblings in yet a third) was packed with adults. But as soon as the kids arrived and people realized who they were, all the adults just stood up, moved to the back and made space for them.

I was actually stunned. And moved.

It was easy to see why Ran was such a gifted and beloved teacher. His father (grey jacket in the photo above) is a widely respected and much beloved teacher at a Jerusalem yeshiva for American kids. Yet it was his mother (white knitted hat next to him), also a very accomplished professional, who at this moment most engaged with the kids. She was amazing.

“Tell us things about Ran that you’ll most remember, so we’ll know them, too. Did he talk to you about why he was at war? What it meant to him?” They nodded. “What did he say?” They answered.

And then she said, “And tell us what he did to make you laugh.”

The stories started pouring out, and within minutes, lots of people in the tent were laughing. As soon as one kid had finished telling a story, another, also looking at the parents who were undoubtedly experiencing the worst days of their lives, told another. The kids laughed. His parents laughed.

Some of us grownups in the back laughed, too, at the goofy stories the kids told about this teacher that they loved.

But even as many of the people in the tent were laughing, some of the grownups in the back of the tent had tears in their eyes. For a moment, I wasn’t entirely sure why that was (aside from the obvious).

Then, though, I noticed that most of those grownups in the back were immigrants. Most, I suspect, were moved for the same reason that I was so deeply moved. We were moved because we were reminded at that moment that life here is so very different than it is in the various places from which we’d all come. Because Israeli society’s conception of what kids should experience embodies such a different attitude to what being a kid should be about.

We’d gone there to offer comfort, but it was we who left inspired.

Parents who’re not Israeli are often stunned (and not in a good way) by how Israeli parents tend to let their kids run wild in parks, in synagogues or wherever. And yes, I confess that even after almost three decades here, it sometimes distresses me, too. Kids riding their scooters in the middle of a shul (I kid you not) still isn’t my thing.

But then, I remind myself, those are the kids whose schools are adorned with banners of the faces of hostages. Those are the kids whose fathers or mothers, brothers and sisters, and uncles or aunts disappear for months when they head to war.

And those are the kids who, when tragedy strikes, get taken to the shiva—because these are kids growing up in a society that thinks that school ought to teach them what life is. That being a kid is the right time to see what being part of a community is. That even elementary school is a time for learning about raw grief.

So we take them to shivas. And then we let run around and be kids. Yeah, you can even ride your scooter in circles in the middle of shul. That’s the implicit bargain we make with our kids.

At a public ceremony in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 World Trade Center terrorist attacks, a message was read on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The most memorable words of her message—which have been quoted thousands of times since then—were “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

That’s true. And grief is also the price we pay for belonging. Grief is the price we pay for lives that matter. And while there is a host of things that this country doesn’t do well at all, when it comes to creating meaning, it shines.

Israel shines, in large measure, because of how we raise our kids. It shines because no one here even thought to wonder whether a shiva visit for fifth graders was the right thing to do.

Of course it was the right thing to do. That “field trip,” tragic though it was, taught them something infinitely more important than whatever they would have learned had they stayed in school. It taught them about life. It taught them about community. It taught them about sacrifice.

It taught them what it is that we may one day call upon them to go to war to defend.

