A "lioness mom" whose son was grievously wounded finds strength in helping others whose lives have also been upended.

We’re doing something today that we’ve never done before, having a guest on IFTI tell her story in Hebrew. When I heard about Michal Asaban’s son and Michal’s work with the mothers of other grievously wounded soldiers, I was reminded that in these complex, life-changing, and family-altering events, heroes emerge in many different forms.

To make it possible for Michal to share her story with us, she tells it in Hebrew and we’ve provided English subtitles. This conversation is available in its entirety to all our subscribers.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, we will hear (in English) from two young Israelis who believe that to heal Israel, what we need now is not unity, but profound conversations about and disagreements over the most important issues in Zionism.

The Ribo Center, which they have helped create, is meant to revitalize Israel’s conversation about the ideas at the core of Zionism — and like many initiatives we’ll see in the coming weeks, it’s all coming from young people in their 20’s and early 30’s — the generation that has truly saved the State of Israel.

Arutz 7 Screenshot, Google-generated translation

The headline above, translated from this Hebrew article, is the kind of article we read, feel good about, and turn the page.

But of course, between the life-altering moment of the terrible wound to the young man being able to get engaged, there is a world of endless surgeries, supporting the patient, caring for his siblings and friends and, as we’ll see, even supporting other parents who are in a similar situation.

We hear today from Michal Asaban, Yotam’s mother, on how her life changed after her son’s injury, and how her response changed the trajectory of her life’s work.

Photo courtesy

A group of parents of seriously wounded soldiers at a meeting of Lioness Moms. Photo courtesy.

For the “Lioness Moms” website, click here.

For those who would like to offer support, click here.

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