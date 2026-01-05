It’s common at this time of the year to review the secular year that just ended by revisiting some of its most memorable photos. We’re not a photo-publishing platform, so that’s not relevant for Israel from the Inside, but still, it felt that coming back to some of the most extraordinary photos of the previous year made sense as we try to recall what it was that Israel went through.

One way in which many thousands of Israelis do just that is to visit the annual “Local Testimony” exhibition at the Museum of the Land of Israel in Tel Aviv. Here’s how the exhibit’s website describes the project behind the exhibit:

About Local Testimony Local Testimony, the Annual Exhibition for Press Photography and Documentary, is presented concurrently with World Press Photo, the longest-running and most prestigious international exhibition for press photography. Local Testimony was founded in 2003, and since its inception, it has showcased the finest photographs by active photographers in our region. The photographs are selected by a professional and independent panel of judges, comprising senior and esteemed figures in the worlds of photography, media, and society, alongside the exhibition curators.

Though many of the photos are online (more on this below), on the exhibit’s website, and although we’ve been drowning in such images for more than two years and had seen some of these very images, there were images and groups of photos that felt heartbreaking all over again, more powerfully than I’d expected it to feel.

How many pictures have we seen of Emily Damari and her damaged hand that has become a symbol of hope and resilience? Dozens? Hundreds? Still, something about the images in the museum just ripped one’s heart out, all over again.

Some things, we’d never seen (or at least, I never had—notice the image of her hand on the screen on the back wall of the OR in the lower photograph)….

Though other images, which we have seen in the past, images that remind us of the bond between the hostages, most of whom didn’t even know each other before they spent eternity in hell, were heartbreaking all over again:

My wife and I go to the exhibit every year, and while there are always a few video installations, I’m usually partial to the stills. This year, though, some of the videos (very, very brief snippets below) captured something about what we lived through that the stills just can’t.

A few quick examples of the talent on display at the exhibit, including this one which is just inside the entrance:

Or the moments when it felt that the entire country came out to pay respects as the Bibas family was returned to Israel:

Or this one, which of course goes on for much longer than what’s below, to which I heard more than a few people say, after they’d watched it, “I want to f*cking kill them all.”

Kind of hard not to understand that sentiment.

I think it’s fair to say that—politics entirely aside—this government’s refusal to take on this issue and to do what’s right will be, both for the government as well as for all the institutions in the Diaspora that supported it, a badge of eternal shame.

I would have loved to ask the high school groups who were there, usually being led in a discussion by a teacher or a docent, what they feel when they see a video like the one above. For me, at least, hate and rage are in close competition, I’ll confess.

While there’s nothing that can compare to the impact of being in this space at the Land of Israel Museum, for those far away, fortunately, a good bit of the material is online at the exhibit’s website.

The Website:

Even from afar, it’s possible to view some of the finest images from the exhibit, including the winners and finalists in a variety of categories. I urge you to take some time and to go through the images.

This is the link to the main page of the exhibit.

A political agenda?

Every year, in “Local Testimony” season, I hear from friends who have gone to see the exhibit about what they felt was the noticeable left-leaning messaging of the exhibit. Usually, it either didn’t bother me—or I agreed with the messaging. This year, I found it a bit more difficult to ignore, and frankly, it felt that some of the judges’ decisions about what photos to select as winners had a good deal to do with the political message the photo seemed to convey. Not all, but some—judge for yourself as you make your way through the exhibit online.

Photos that touch the soul

I’ll point to just a few that are on the website (with links to the photos on the website), with a few brief comments, and leave the viewing to our readers on their own time.

Gadi Mozes in the fields of Nir Oz (view photo here):

One of the themes that has emerged from this war for Israelis is the resilience of rank and file Israelis. How did a young woman like Romi Gonen (see the full subtitled UVDAH interview with her here) find the strength to withstand the horrors to which she was subjected. Or Eli Sharabi, who just days after his release was in the Oval Office, then at the General Assembly and who then wrote a best-selling book, HOSTAGE (well worth the read).

Or, in the photo below, the resilience of kibbutzniks, like Gadi Mozes, no longer so young, who wanted nothing more than to return to their fields and to rebuild.

How does one small society produce so many people like that?

The family of the Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov watching the broadcast of his release (view photo here):

A number of the photos are of family members protesting to get their loved ones out—mass protests, smaller protests. The home front, from Day One of this war, was extraordinary, and several of the photos in the exhibit that capture that beautifully.

The photograph series section (scroll way down):

There were brighter moments this year, too, especially when hostages came home. I’m not sure that this brief series on those moments contains all the very best shots, but several of these are superb, and heartwarming. These moments, too, are worth remembering as a new secular year gets underway.

View the series here, and take a look at some of the other series, too:

Gaza, August 2024 - August 2025

Although the exhibit is almost exclusively comprised of stills, there are also a few video installations. One of the video installations this year is a series of stills from Gaza over a year, combined into a view.

The video can be viewed here. (There are no graphic images.)

Here’s what the exhibit says about the video:

The war in Gaza is documented differently from previous wars. From the Israeli side, the reality in Gaza is documented at a distance, from the border or from the air. Pictures mostly show plumes of smoke and explosions caused by shelling and

the attacks by the Air Force. Within Gaza, the human story and the price of the war are documented by Gazan photographers. Foreign photographers, who recorded the conflict in the past, are not permitted to enter the Gaza Strip. ​The war in Gaza triggered internal and local controversies and led to heavy international pressure, with world-wide demonstrations and accusations of war crimes against Israel. This took place after October 7, while the Israelis abducted

by Hamas were still being held in Gaza and a passionate public campaign for their release was being conducted. As part of its journalistic mission, Local Testimony presents the reality of the war, to the extent that the onerous conditions of reportage permit. The full video includes 43 images by Palestinian and Israeli photographers.

There’s a lot more there. The Local Testimony Exhibit is open until January 31.

For those who’re in Israel, it’s a more than worthwhile visit. It’s not easy on the soul, but there’s nothing graphic. And for those not here, take some time to make your way through the website.

These photos, from the very best photojournalists in the region, are perhaps the best way to review a year none of us will ever forget—and a year that will likely shape Israel for as long as any of us will be alive.

