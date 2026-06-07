As we often do, to open our week we’re taking a look at the headlines of some of the leading papers from this past Friday, the day that is Israel’s main “press” day. That’s when the weekend papers, with all the magazines and book reviews and all that all appear.

One story has the entire country in its grips, with another in second place right behind it.

The main story, of course, is Lebanon. Lebanon because right now the north is barely habitable. If Israel cannot somehow restore a semblance of security to that area, people are going to leave. Permanently. The north of the country will eventually be unpopulated. Something has to give. But the United States has put the brakes on any major operation, and in any event, it’s far from clear that there’s much the IDF could do even if it carte blanche, especially without an answer to the drones.

As you look at these papers reflecting the entire political spectrum of the country and most of the religious spectrum (I didn’t include Haredi papers today), you can a sense that the country is united on this, and that it understands that we’re in bad shape. The level of frustration is very high, because Lebanon is a metaphor for everything. Hamas hasn’t been disarmed, and there’s little that Israel can do at this point. Estimates of how much Hamas has rebuilt itself differ, but it’s not pretty. So there’s …

Lebanon … Hezbollah not disarmed and terrorizing the North

Gaza … Hamas not disarmed, and quiet for now but clearly preparing for the next round

Iran … quiet for now but unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions or ballistic missiles, ANDa it seems to have Trump over a barrel

Yemen … a threat that Israel has so far not succeeded in addressing

The second issue is Haredi violence, and the attack on Supreme Court Justice Solberg (he himself is religious, by the way, as if that makes any difference). The Haredi admission that they actually intended not just to damage his house (which they did) but to hurt him personally has the country in shock … the cancer of Haredi violence, like that of settler violence, like that of violence in the Israeli Arab community … have all gone unaddressed, and suddenly, it’s out of control.

Here are the papers, with a few notes:

YEDI’OT ACHRONOT

In the YELLOW, “The IDF Chief of Staff to the residents [of the north]: ‘Accept the Cease Fire.’” It might seem surprising to non-Israelis, but the residents of the north, those most directly affected by the constant bombardment and drones, are the ones who don’t want the ceasefire. They want the war to go on so Israel can finally make them safe.

But Israel can’t. Not technologically, and not with Trump saying “no.”

And in the GREEN: “After the riots and towards elections: Solberg has been classified as a person in danger.”

YISRAEL HAYOM

In the YELLOW: “A security source: This is not a ceasefire, this is war.”

In the GREEN: “The police failure at the home of Supreme Court Justice Solberg.”

MAKOR RISHON

In this paper, which leans slightly right and is mostly read by the religious (but not Haredi) community, the anger at the Haredim is even more pronounced.

In the YELLOW: “Sirens in the north continue despite the ‘ceasefire’”

In the GREEN: “Their Violence is their Life.” This is a play on the Haredi phrase which insists that their study of Torah is their life, which is why they should be exempted from the army. The Haredi phrase is toratam omanutam (their Torah is their way of life). The headline in the green reads, alimutam omanutam (their violence is their way of life).

HA’ARETZ

In the YELLOW, “A command from above.” It’s a double entendre. In the smaller print, “A soldier was killed by a drone in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu to the residents of the North: Israel has no intention of withdrawing from Lebanon at any point in the near future.”

Who’s the “command from above”? Bibi to the army? Or Trump to Bibi? Both, which is the point of the purposely oblique headline.

In the GREEN: Ha’aretz clearly believes that this shot of Bibi suggests something about his political fortunes. I’m not so sure yet.

MA’ARIV

In the YELLOW, “They’re firing without recognizing [the ceasefire].” As if to say, when Yedi’ot (at the very top of this post) reports that the Chief of Staff has told the residents to accept the ceasefire, Ma’ariv is essentially asking, what ceasefire?

All of this, one might think, would spell Bibi’s doom in the elections. He’s not in great shape, but for reasons that we’ll address in a coming post, there are a LOT of smart people who are going to vote for him. We’ll try to explain why.

As for the BLUE on the Maariv front page immediately above? It shows the breakdown of candidates by party according to this week’s poll, but interestingly, the white headline in the blue frame says nothing about the election. What is says is this: “A rare agreement across all parties — Israel must in no way accept directives from the US about Lebanon.”

And what, exactly, is Israel supposed to do instead?

About that, not a single paper had anything to say.

Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of June 14 and June 21. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.

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