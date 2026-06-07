Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
18h

Shalom from London .. thank you for sharing exerts from the Israeli press. All Israelis deserve to live in peace, but sadly the neighbourhood is rife with islamist ideology, sponsored and funded by Iran, Qatar and the likes of Turkey.

With the help of Hashem, Israel has to stay ‘on top of its game’ and once and for all, put an end to Hamas, Hezbollah and the evil Iranian regime. Qatar, ‘the devil in Prada’ also needs to change its game, or face similar consequences.

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