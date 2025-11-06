Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Sara Rigler
Nov 6

Great article, and the NYT snippet at the end was utterly bone-chilling. (How did you find it, Daniel?) Nissimmi says that we in Israel have to support and help the Jews of America just as they supported us during the last two years. But how? All I can do is beg my American relatives and friends to come to Israel, or at least buy an apartment here. But only one friend has listened. The deafness of German Jews in the 30s keeps echoing in my heart. What will it take for American Jews to admit the lessons of 1930s Europe and be willing to leave their homes, children, and jobs?

Nathan Brown
Nov 7

Daniel, thank you for sharing Nissimmi’s post. A few thoughts spring to mind, whether they are relevant or not ..

with America’s 6 million Jews, I see an opportunity for Israel, in conjunction with the Jews of the diaspora to mount an effective PR campaign to promote the wonders of Israel, and the achievements Jewish people have brought to the world.

Let’s try and get the world to see us in a good and favourable light. I more than anyone know the prevalence of antisemitism and the Holocaust, and rather than dwell on this suffering and negativity, we should shout about how we cherish life and the value of being alive.

I think most non Jews do not know that there are such a small number of Jews in the world. We should be shouting about our Pride, because in numbers, we have to be louder than the large number of Muslims (who number 1,8 billion plus).

The Nazis we’re evil, as were all the fascist groups under Nazi occupation, but never forget that Adolf Hitler was Austrian.

