Arielle Angel, a leading American Jewish anti-Zionist recently profiled by Ha'aretz, joins us in conversation

There is a principle in the Talmud (applicable only in certain instances, but still very well-known) which states, in Aramaic, שתיקה כהודאה דמיא. Shtikah ke-hoda’ah damyah. Usually, it’s translated as something like “silence is considered tantamount to admission.” In its more popular usage, the phrase has come to mean, “If you don’t push back, it suggests that you agree.”

That principle is most definitely not applicable to today’s conversation, in which I am in dialogue with Arielle Angel, the immediate past editor of Jewish Currents and a leading American Jewish ant-Zionist who was recently profiled by Ha’aretz.

Now, I know that some of our readers, viewers and listeners will take exception to my decision to post a conversation with Arielle, and I understand them. I also know that there are serious American Jewish publications that will not only not accept submissions from anti-Zionists, but will not even publish articles about them. I get that, too, even if I chose to act otherwise at this moment.

As I’ve noted in the episodes on American Jewish anti-Zionism that we’ve already posted (so far, those episodes are the introduction, “The kaffiyeh on the bimah’s table” and “Did the early DNA of American Judaism give rise to today’s American Jewish anti-Zionism?”, with others to follow), I believe that in hearing why American Jewish anti-Zionists hold the positions that they do, we can learn not only about them, about where the mainstream Jewish community may well have erred, but perhaps most importantly, about the foundational ethos of American Jewish life. That’s why I think the subject is important.

And if one is going to discuss American Jewish anti-Zionism, I think it makes sense to hear from someone in that world, much though I disagree with it.

It was important for me to illustrate in today’s post that two people who literally could not disagree more strongly about one of the most vital issues in each of our lives can still have a civil and respectful conversation. Of course, there was something that I wanted to say in response to virtually every sentence that Arielle uttered; but had I done that, we would have gotten nowhere, and there would have been no opportunity to hear her and to learn about how she sees the world.

So no, in this instance, שתיקה לאו כהודאה דמיא. Shtikah lav ke-hoda’ah damyah. In this conversation, my silence is not anything even remotely approaching admission or agreement – it’s an attempt to let someone I disagree with speak and be heard.

I’m grateful to Arielle for having the conversation. Down the road, we can unpack a few of the issues that she raises and what I might think about some of them.

Arielle suggested the following links for those wishing to learn more about the world she represents:

On Zionism and Anti-Zionism (podcast about different terms of self-identification): https://jewishcurrents.org/on-zionism-and-anti-zionism

A mailbag episode on the question of how American Jewish anti-Zionists would see Israel/Palestine if there was justice: https://jewishcurrents.org/bonus-episode-mailbag

Here’s Arielle’s piece “We Need New Jewish Institutions”: https://jewishcurrents.org/we-need-new-jewish-institutions

Arielle Angel is an editor-at-large at Jewish Currents and the host of On the Nose, the Jewish Currents podcast.

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of June 14 and June 21. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.

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