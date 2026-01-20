The photograph above probably seems innocuous. A group of young people, not doing very much of anything, sitting around in a place that looks like nothing. True, and not.

The guy in the mustard-colored shirt and jeans in the back is MK Michael Biton, from Benny Gantz’ National Unity Party. Born to parents who came from Morocco, Biton served as Minister of Strategic Affairs and as Minister for Civil Issues within the Ministry of Defense from 2020-2021. He was mayor of the city of Yeruham between 2010 and 2018 and has had a host of other civic and political roles.

Mitzpeh Gevulot in November 1943. Photo: Zoltan Kluger, National Photo Collection of Israel)

If you look at the walls behind Michael Biton and the rest of the group, you can see that they are the inside of this fortress, built in May 1943, as part of the first steps of settling the Negev, in anticipation of an eventual partition plan.

The place is Miztpeh Gevulot, which though it ultimately helped keep the Negev in Jewish hands, was started with 10 people.

All of a sudden, the group above doesn’t seem so small.

We’ll come back to that.

To get to Mitzpeh Gevulot, you basically head to the corner of Egypt and Gaza. Not quite, but close enough (takes about 2 1/4 hours from Jerusalem if there isn’t traffic getting out of the city …)

On the way, there’s not much to see. The farms and the desert are beautiful, but mostly, it’s just lots and lot of kilometers of two lane roads, the occasional small town, and because this Israel and that’s where Gaza is, a bomb shelter right near many a bus stop.

They’re a dime a dozen in the southern Negev, these bomb shelters, but every now and then, one’s worth a quick photo even as you’re driving (traffic was stopped for a moment…)

Atop the flag, the graffiti says עם ישראל חי, Am Yisrael Chai.

And under the flag:

“A pardon in exchange for annexation.”

I’m not quite sure what political deal “pardon in exchange for annexation” is meant to refer to. Presumably, it’s Bibi who gets pardoned. What in exchange for what? Who does what? Not entirely obvious.

But down in these parts, the message is kind of clear — “It really makes no difference who’s in charge way up there in Jerusalem. What matters is borders. Take Bibi, if you wish, but keep the land.”

Or something like that. Some of us agree, some of us don’t. But it’s probably hard to argue with it if you live that close to the Gaza border.

Food for thought on the long drive.

When you finally get to Mitzpah Gevulot, there’s not a hell of a lot to see.

Inside that fortress we saw above (and copied here, immediately below), signs of battles long since over still remain.

Seem from inside the perimeter, the building in the corner shows the signs of those early battles. Note the wall pitted with the marks of bullets, which, when you look more closely, were clearly aimed at the window, trying to take out the Jewish fighter who was presumably shooting from there.

To the bottom of the window, in the courtyard, an old rusted barrel with a sign.

This was the site, says the sign, of “The Barrel Slik.”

What’s a “slik”?

In the context of Israeli history, a Slik (Hebrew: סליק) was a secret, illegal underground cache used to hide weapons and ammunition. These were primarily used by Jewish paramilitary organizations like the Haganah during the British Mandate (1920–1948). Because the British strictly controlled weapon ownership and could arrest anyone caught with unauthorized arms, the Jewish community had to find creative ways to hide their defense equipment in plain sight.

So why was it called a slik?

There are all kinds of popular explanations of why these were called “sliks,” but the one that seems most likely correct is this: the word comes from the Hebrew root ס-ל-ק (S-L-Q), which means “to remove,” “to dispose of,” or “to put away.”

Removal from Sight: In modern Hebrew, one hears words like lesalek (to get rid of) or siluk (removal/disposal). In the context of the underground, it literally meant “the place where you put things away” so they wouldn’t be found by British inspectors.

The Plural Form: People often refer to them as Slikim (the plural of Slik).

There were different kinds of sliks back in the day, of varying levels of sophistication. This one was about as lo tech as they got: weapons would be placed in metal barrels or milk cans, sealed with pitch (tar) to keep out moisture, and buried—to hide them from the British. When the defenders needed the weapons, they would dig up the barrel and cut it open.

Here’s the explanation on the sign”

The Barrel Slik (Slik HaHavit)

Under pressure from the [Jewish] Agency, the British Mandate agreed that some of the residents of the lookout would serve as paid guards (notrim). An “Armory under the protection of His Majesty King George VI” was built adjacent to the security house. It contained: Italian rifles, Canadian rifles, English rifles, Stens, and rocket pistols. Once a month, a British officer would arrive, conduct an inspection, and distribute the guards’ salaries. The “Haganah” (Jewish paramilitary organization) designated additional weapons for the lookout; therefore, the “Barrel Slik” was built. It was a barrel coated in pitch, hidden at the foot of the armory. In this Slik, they hid a Schwarzlose machine gun, a G.M. machine gun, a PIAT anti-tank launcher, and Polish grenades.

Sometimes, there’s a lot more to a rusty old barrel than it might seem.

Another sign, just yards away, is worth reading, if only for the final paragraph:

In addition to guarding and warning duties, and communicating with neighboring settlements, the people manning the post also carried out an unusual routine task - supervising the rising of the dough, as well as monitoring the time of the ovens, since they were the only ones who had a wristwatch.

So what is MK Michael Biton doing in the middle of the desert speaking with a handful of couples (and their very young kids)?

Continuing the story of Mitzpeh Gevulot is what he’s doing.

“Getting married and having kids and having a career is all good,” he said. “But none of those are really what life is about. Life is about creating meaning.”

Why tell them that?

The people in the photo are part of a larger group (others didn’t arrive until after sunset) of Shalem College graduates and their spouses (and in some cases, their kids) who are planning to move to the barren south or the abandoned north to help rebuild.

These are young people who have everything going for them. They’re in hi tech, they come from good families in established cities, they have businesses and communities and people they love near where they live—but they’re planning to pull up stakes and move to … well, that was one of the subjects they discussed.

Biton, who himself watched Yerucham struggle and succeed, flourish but stumble, but slowly but surely make its way, reflected with them on what kind of outside help is real help, and what kind of outside help is … well, not. “Maybe some of these places don’t really need anymore privileged Ashkenazim,” one woman mused after hearing him. “Or maybe they do, as long as you do it right,” he responded. And what does that mean? Welcome to the conversation that endured until well after the sun went down.

I’ve never forgotten the opening pages of Tom Segev’s A State at Any Cost, his magisterial biography of David Ben-Gurion.

And for obvious reasons, those paragraphs came to mind as I listened to this group of young couples, brimming with idealism but in no way devoid of realism.

About forty-five miles west of Warsaw flows a small and picturesque river, the Płonka; it also runs through the town of Płońsk. On one of the last days of summer in 1903, three friends went to swim there. The oldest of them, Shmuel Fuchs, was almost nineteen years old. Shlomo Zemach had just celebrated his seventeenth birthday; he was a few months older than David Yosef Gruen, who would later take the name Ben-Gurion. The three of them spent a lot of time together, bound in an intimate friendship that began in their early adolescence. “We’d swim and speak Hebrew,” Ben-Gurion related many years later. Sometimes they were accompanied by another young man, older than they were, Shlomo Levkowitz. Like many members of their generation, Jews and non-Jews, they were given to gloom and overcome with existential doubts, and they were all in love. Shlomo Levkowitz and Ben-Gurion were in love with the same girl; Shmuel Fuchs was in love with Shlomo Zemach’s sister, and Zemach was in love with Fuchs’s sister. Zemach and Ben-Gurion were also in love with Shmuel Fuchs. … They had taken along the latest issue of Hatzefirah, a Hebrew-language newspaper published in Warsaw. Reading it on the riverbank, they learned that the Zionist movement was seriously considering the establishment of a Jewish state in East Africa, instead of in Palestine. The idea of establishing at least a temporary shelter there for European Jewry was known as the Uganda plan. … The willingness of many Zionists to consider the Uganda proposal grew out of their sense that the Jews of Russia urgently needed a refuge, even if it meant one in Africa. The three boys from Płońsk had closely followed the news from Kishinev. They felt humiliated and helpless, Lavi later wrote, “disheartened in both body and spirit.”

Lots of books about early Zionism begin with young people having conversations far from the city center. Is that because real Zionism was always on the fringes, because those who were wedded to the city couldn’t really build a future for their people? Or because they had to escape the people they were usually around to dream about a very different future?

I don’t know.

But here’s what I do know. These people are not “disheartened in both body and spirit,” as Segev describes Ben-Gurion and his friends. For all these people, there are shiny offices in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem just waiting for them.

But that’s not what they want. They want, as Biton urged them to, to create lives of meaning. They want to build and rebuild what their grandparents’ generation bequeathed to them.

And they hope, quite obviously, to leave behind something grand for the very young children they will soon be leading back to the desert.

