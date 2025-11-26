Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Balancing a cutting edge medical career with a battle for Israel's decency and soul
Balancing a cutting edge medical career with a battle for Israel's decency and soul

We meet Professor Dan Turner, Vice President of R&D and Innovation, and Director of the Juliet Keidan Institute for Gastroenterology, Liver and Pediatric Nutrition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center
Daniel Gordis
Nov 26, 2025
It doesn’t take much time online, when searching for Professor Dan Turner, to see at virtually every turn some indication or another that this he is a not only a leading medical expert in Israel, but a deeply principled activist at the same time.

There are moments when the two sides of Professor Turner overlap very clearly, such as in this N12 article […

