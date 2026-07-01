"Being our own 'joinable tribe' in our own indigenous land is an existential need of the Jewish people."

There’s an interesting phenomenon unfolding on the American Jewish progressive left, or at least in parts of it. Here and there you read and hear people like Peter Beinart, Jill Jacobs of Tru’ah and other trying to deftly walk back some of the language that they’ve been using about Israel, or at least trying to distance themselves from how others are using the language that they themselves formulated—because the dumpster fires that they started have turned into forest fires.

Now, they want to be part of the fire brigade, and it’s well, way too late.

To follow some of this, take a look at

Or, for a very different vibe, watch Coleman Hughes go after Beinart for his duplicitousness on Israel issues.



Coleman Hughes’ video conversation with Peter can be found here.

Today, we’re tackling some of these issues, and in a way continuing our discussion of American Jewish anti-Zionism, by hearing from Rabbi David Ingber.

Rabbi Ingber, long a fascinating combination of a deeply learned rabbi (many years in Orthodox yeshivot) also closely aligned with the progressive world, has been more vocal about how the progressive world abandoned the Jews on October 7 than have been most of his colleagues. He’s also had the courage to say what many of them still will not about an array of issues connected to this phenomenon.

Rabbi David Ingber is an American teacher and leading figure in the Jewish Renewal movement. He is the founding rabbi of Romemu, a spiritually focused Jewish community in New York City known for integrating traditional Jewish practice with meditation, mysticism, music, and contemporary spiritual teachings. Ordained by Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, Ingber has become a prominent voice in modern Jewish spirituality and education. He also serves as Senior Director of Jewish Life at 92NY and teaches at several leading Jewish institutions. His work emphasizes Jewish mysticism, prayer, mindfulness, and the renewal of Jewish communal life.

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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