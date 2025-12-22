"Bury your warrior son with his family, or with his fallen comrades across the ocean?" 40% of the families of fallen GI's chose the latter

In the conversation that we’re posting today, as we wrap up four conversations devoted to different themes of Hanukkah, Shalom Lamm said something that in retrospect seems obvious, but that I’d never thought of before we sat down to speak about Operation Benjamin.

When a family chooses to have their fallen IDF son or daughter buried at Mount Herzl, they are making a conscious decision that that son or daughter will not be buried with the rest of the family. They must choose whether to bury their loved close to home, or with his or her comrades. As we know, many choose military cemeteries over family plots.

When it comes to US servicemen, the military cemetery is not an hour or two away, but across the ocean. As we hear from Shalom Lamm, many of the Jewish veterans of World War I and World War II were buried in Europe, but without any indication that the men resting there were Jews. And often, no one from the family has ever come to visit the grave. It’s almost certain that no one has ever said Kaddish at that grave.

And strange though it may sound, there are World War II American GI’s buried in Israel, too; how did that happen, and what’s the status of those graves?

That, too, is part of the story of Operation Benjamin.

Shalom Lamm describes for us how this cause of setting the historical record straight became a driving force in his life, and explains to us what Operation Benjamin does.

Here’s a brief introduction from CNN:

To learn more about Operation Benjamin and the Jewish soldiers whose memory it sanctifies, we invite you to visit the Operation Benjamin website.

Rabbi Dr. Lamm has served as a member of the Board of Directors at Yeshiva College, was President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Camp Morasha and was a member of the Board of Directors of The Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA). He was one of the 4 founders of the Hatzoloh Medical Rescue squad on the West Side of Manhattan. Lamm has served as an active member of the Chevra Kadisha (Jewish burial society) for over 40 years. Today, he serves as one of the driving forces of Operation Benjamin.

Lamm is a graduate of Yeshiva University (BA, Philosophy) and the American Military University (MA with honors, US Military History with a concentration in Civil War studies). He has lectured and published articles and essays and been a motion picture on-air historian on a wide range of topics including educational public policy, the U.S. Civil War, Purity of Arms and warfare policy.

In June 2024, Shalom Lamm was awarded the President’s Great Medal of Honor from the German War Graves Commission. This was only the 11th time this award has been issued since the founding of the Volksbund.

