"Ema, stop it with all your bullsh*t about innocent Gazans. They don't exist." A polite (I hope) but brutally honest discussion with J-Street's leaders.

Jeremy Ben-Ami and I have been friendly for many years. We don’t agree about very much when it come to Israel’s foreign policy or its conduct of the conflict with the Palestinians, but we are both grateful that over the years we’ve been able to be direct and honest with each other, while maintaining a deeply respectful tone to our dialogue.

Jeremy recently reach out and asked me if I would be willing to be interviewed on his podcast, which he hosts on the J-Street Substack. I agreed, because despite our differences, I think it’s important we all hear points of view with which we don’t agree—because that’s what gets us thinking.

Jeremy and his colleagues also graciously agreed for us to share this conversation on Israel from the Inside. (Because the conversation is technically J-Street’s, we’re not including a transcript for this particulate podcast.) The conversation is available to everyone on the YouTube below, hosted on J-Street’s YouTube channel.

My thanks to Jeremy and to Ilan Goldenberg for yet another opportunity for us to challenge each other, hopefully making us all just a bit less certain of our own positions.

During the weeks of January 25th and February 1st, I will be out of the country, and for most of that time, in an area with literally zero connectivity. We will, of course, continue to provide our podcasts for paid subscribers and previews of those podcasts for free subscribers, but there will be fewer other posts.

In the event that there is a dramatic development in Israel (Iran, Gaza or anything else) and we do not post about it, it’s because we may well not even know about it, and even if news does each us, we will definitely not have the connectivity needed to post.

We’ll return to a normal pace and schedule the week of February 8th.

With prayers for quiet and good news ….

