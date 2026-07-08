Even in the Jewish state, when people see a homeless person, they tell themselves that the person brought it on themselves.

I was walking to a restaurant in our neighborhood a few weeks ago, and on the way, just outside the restaurant, I came across a woman — who appeared to be homeless — lying on the sidewalk. I asked her if she was OK and she said she was. I asked her if she’d like me to buy her some food, and she declined. I asked her if there was anyone she wanted me to call, but she clearly wanted me to take a hike.

So I left her there, but mentioned to the friend I was having lunch with that if she was still there when we left the restaurant, I was going to call the police. As it turns out, there was no sign of her when we got out, but the brief encounter was a bit of a wakeup call to me — I had never, ever seen a homeless person in our neighborhood before, and I knew nothing about the issue of homeless people in Israel.

I decided I needed to learn more, and once I’d met Ori Shoham, I asked him to share his story and his work with us.

Ori Shoham is a social and political activist, founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization "Home Field" (Migrash Beiti), with extensive knowledge of government institutions and municipal authorities. He has over a decade of experience working in the Knesset and the Israeli government, serving as a ministerial advisor and parliamentary faction director.

The website for HomeBase is here.

Further coverage in the Hebrew press can be found here.

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Give a gift subscription

For Hebrew speakers, a panel about an article I just wrote for HaShiloach, on the intellectual roots of American Jewish anti-Zionism. Panel includes Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, Dr. Masua Sagiv (previously on our podcast) and Dr. Sagi Barmak, Editor in Chief of HaShiloach. July 21 at 630 pm in Jerusalem.

For tickets: https://hashiloach.org.il/american-jewry/

Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of July 5th and July 12th. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.