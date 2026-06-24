For generations, the "left" was political home for Jews, and it warmly embraced Israel. What happened?

The history books will, without question, see our era as one of great periods of transformation for the Jewish state and the Jewish people.

In Israel, years of bitter war without the accomplishments that the government promised and that the country needed, will have long lasting impact on younger generations of Israelis — their politics, their elections, their sense of Jewishness, their decisions about whether or not to stay, and more.

Meanwhile, in America, Jews looked to the political right of the Republican party and found an emerging anti-Semitic, Christian-national, isolationist Right marginalizing them in ways they had never expected. On the left, which had long been the political home of the Jews, anti-Semitism seemed to be oozing everywhere one turned.

Why? Why had the Jews been so attracted to the American political left, and why did those alliances betray the Jews? No one has thought about this issue more than Batya Ungar-Sargon, and she joins us today to discuss her brand new book, THE JEWS AND THE LEFT.

Batya Ungar-Sargon is an American journalist, author, and media commentator known for her writing on class politics, media criticism, and American public life. She previously served as opinion editor of The Forward, a leading American Jewish publication, and later became deputy opinion editor at Newsweek. She holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of California, Berkeley.

Ungar-Sargon is the author of Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy (2021) and Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America’s Working Men and Women (2024). Her work focuses on the relationship between media, class, identity politics, and the challenges facing the American working class. She is a frequent commentator on political and cultural issues and has contributed to publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Foreign Policy.

Ungar-Sargon’s newest book, The Jews and the Left, upcoming this June, confronts one of the most painful and consequential realignments in American political life: the rupture between American Jews and the political and cultural Left. The Jews and the Left offers essential historical context and seeks to shed light on how a movement so intrinsically tied to Jewish identity has turned its back on the Jews.

To find out more about Batya Unger-Sargon we invite you to visit her Substack.

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

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Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of June 14 and June 21. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.