Former Americans in Israel on Thanksgiving Day—what we're thankful for

A few months ago, in mid-August, I read a Facebook post (see below) by Amanda Borschel-Dan, who is the Deputy Editor of the Times of Israel, and host of its many podcasts, including the Daily Briefing, What Matters Now, Friday Focus and The Reel Schmooze. I was deeply moved by Amanda’s post, her sentiments expressed to her brother, and the story of her journey towards embracing this country.

It struck me that hearing what got her to fall in love with Israel and with life in the Jewish state, and what she’s grateful for about living here, even though life here is far from simple, would be very appropriate for Thanksgiving Day.

Truth be told, I had not intended to record video along with audio; but with one wrong click, I realized after we’d finished recording that we also “accidentally” had the video, so I asked Amanda if she was amenable to us running that, too, for a Thanksgiving change, and she was.

So today, in a slight break from our norm, the conversation is video, but can also, of course, just be listened to. Let us know if you have thoughts about our continuing to us video for some of the podcasts. For that purpose, comments on this post are open to everyone.

There’s a very brief clip of our conversation above, while the entire conversation is below, just under the screenshot of Amanda’s FB post, and is available to everyone.

Facebook Screenshot

Here is the entire video conversation with Amanda Borschel Dan, on her journey, her love of Israel and the life she has embraced.

