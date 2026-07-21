Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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Lucile Lichtblau's avatar
Lucile Lichtblau
7m

Pictures are a better way to tell the story of October 7th than statistics. First person accounts of Israeli's trapped in safe rooms and running for their lives at the music festival are needed in order for the world to truly understand what happened that day in October.

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S. Levin's avatar
S. Levin
1h

I know someone who lives in Alaska (not sure how she came to be there), but she is a bat-kohen, whose family is from Jerusalem; the family's property is near the kotel -- they've been there since the churban.

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