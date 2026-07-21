We had a lovely guy as our tour guide for a few days in Iceland. His name is Atli, which is, apparently, a pretty common Icelandic name. At some point in the middle of our few days together, Atli took at call while he was driving us and then announced to everyone on the van that he had just had a grandson born — a few weeks early, but everyone was fine.

After everyone said all the right things (“congratulations” with a “mazal tov” or two tossed in either out of mere habit or someone’s attempt to be cute), my wife asked him how many generations his family had been in Iceland.

I don’t know what I expected to hear. A few? Eight generations, like the longest stretch we ever hear around here (however rarely) from the Jews who’ve been in Jerusalem the longest? Perhaps he didn’t know? Perhaps he didn’t count?

But he did know, and he does count. “My grandson is the 31st generation of my family, on both sides, to be born in Iceland.” “Has anyone ever left?” someone else on the van asked. “To study, yes, but they always return.”

Turns out that Atli’s family believes (as do others, as we would learn over the week) that they can trace their lineage back to 874 CE, when Icelandic tradition has it that Ingólfur Arnarson first came there and established an outpost. It’s a history rich with fabulous tales and fables, while archaeology not surprisingly suggests that the settling of Iceland was a bit more nuanced than that.

But who cares?

Thirty-one generations in one place.

As soon as Atli said that, I found myself transported back to a program my wife and I had attended a year and a bit ago for Erev Yom Ha-Shoah, in April 2025. Three south Jerusalem synagogues — Hakhel, Zion and Kol Ha-Neshamah — had gathered at the Hartman Institute to mark the evening.

As you can see from the photo above (there are other photos, too, all on this Instagram) there were quite a few people in attendance. As we got started, one of the rabbis leading the evening suggested that we go around the room, and that everyone present share how many generations their family had been in Israel, and where they’d come from.

My initial reaction was, I confess, “this is going to take forever.” Jews can be longwinded, and there were a lot of Jews there. And it was an evening that was bound to evoke powerful emotions. But off we went.

As people across the room began to speak, I lost all track of time, and was mesmerized. Many of us were immigrants. Some had been in Israel two or three generations. A sixth generation Jerusalemite evoked a “wow.” And as those who’d come from America spoke, it was clear — with very few exceptions, their families had only been in America three generations, maybe four. One person said “five.” Again, “wow.”

But no one, save that one Jerusalemite, could tell a story of a family that had not recently moved. And moved a lot.

The photograph looks like an image of utter stability — people totally at home, surrounded by the walls of the Beit Midrash at Hartman, in a city that’s long been our home, in a country where most of us hope we’ll stay.

The stories we told, though, painted a very different picture. We Jews are nomads. We’re never, ever anywhere for very long. It was true of those at the Hartman Beit Midrash whose families had come from Europe and those who had come from America — like those from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Turkey. All of those countries, and many more, were represented there that night.

Atli’s comment that his family had been in one place for 31 generations stunned me, and then it saddened me.

31 generations? What do we dare hope for? We all live our lives hoping for another few generations. Another couple hundred years. Beyond that, all bets are off. And speaking of bets: all of our families moved not that long ago — and if you were make the smart bet, many of the world’s Jews may soon be moving again.

No, we don’t like to think that way; but not too deep down, we know it’s very, very possible.

And then, on our last day, Atli took us around the Reykjanes Peninsula, which extends out into the Atlantic in southwestern Iceland. On this peninsula, right outside Reykjavik, is the town of Grindavik, now mostly abandoned because of earthquakes and volcano eruptions in 2024.

Before 2024, there were 3800 people, more or less, living in the town. Now, two and a half years later, a couple hundred have returned. The rest don’t want to — the seismic activity hasn’t abated completely, and they’re frightened. Who wouldn’t be?

Yet if you live where we live, how can you hear about Grendavik and not think about the Gaza Envelope?

How many used to live there? How many have come back? How many have not because they’re still afraid?

That’s the point of this week in the Jewish calendar. It’s not just the Temples that we mourn (or the other events listed in the Mishnah, below). What we mourn is that that’s what our calendar is … Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron, the 10th of Tevet, the 17th of Tammuz, the Ninth of Av, the martyrology on Yom Kippur and the list goes on.

Those are the dates. What about the places? Our story not Atli’s … we’re some generations here, a few generations there. And then somewhere else.

And never did we leave just because we got wanderlust.

On the outskirts of Grindavik, along a parking lot at what used to be the sports center, there’s an exhibit of photographs — I guess a couple of dozen or so — of what happened there.

We looked, and read, and learned — and then, because it was freezing and raining (this was Iceland, aptly named) — we hopped back onto the warm van and drove on. People continued chatting, but I found myself feeling incredibly sad. The kind of sad that won’t go away, the kind of sad that drowns out all the conversation around you.

And I quickly realized why. Every photograph that we had seen there — and I mean, every single one — had brought back to me images of photographs from much closer to home. We’d already driven on, so I couldn’t go back and take pictures of the ones that suddenly wished I’d photographed, but I had a few, enough to show below.

And you can see how every one of those photos evoked something similar — but so very, very different — in an entirely different place on earth.

“It’s the Nine Days” [before Tisha B’Av this Wednesday night / Thursday] I reminded myself in the van. “It’s probably good to be sad. Getting on a plane to Iceland should not be a way of dodging the power of the week we’re in, the depth of the mourning and the enormity of the loss we’re supposed to feel.”

It wasn’t.

The pictures look more or less like this, though they’ve been repositioned a bit since this photograph that I found online was taken. But it gives you the idea.

In the photographs below, the Grindavik photos are on the right, and on the left are the kind of Israeli image each evoked for me.

The roads in both places were blocked, but for such very different reasons. (Photo of route 232 from Facebook, photo on right is my photo of the photograph displayed at Grindavik)

Both Grindavik and the Otef (Gaza Envelope) were abandoned, and in both places, many people have no desire to return. (Photo on left Instagram, photo on the right by me)

People fled both places. The authorities allowed the citizens of Grindavik a few short minutes to go home and gather some belongings. If you were at the Nova, there were no authorities at all.

One officer can stand up in the middle of the street, while the other has to take cover behind his vehicle. Because one is saving people from nature, while the other is trying to dodge pure evil.

One person died in Grindavik when he fell into a newly opened crevice in the earth. 1200 were murdered on October 7.

Smoke rises over the remains of the Sderot police station on the left, and over Grindavik on the right.

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When we read Mishnah Ta’anit Chapter Four, the list of things that we mourn this week seems very long.

But all it takes is going to a country that has no army at all, where the police don’t carry firearms and where there’s no visible security at the Prime Minister’s residence to remind us —

— what we’re mourning this week, or what we should be mourning, goes far beyond even what the Mishnah has to say.