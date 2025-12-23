Until the ideology at the heart of Palestinian identity is destroyed, argues Dr. Einat Wilf, there will be no progress towards peace. The issue isn’t borders or states—the issue is the worldview that defines them—and an ideology that has to be killed.

Can an idea really be killed? Yes, she argues. Dr. Wilf, once a member of the Labor Party but someone who now realizes that “we lied to ourselves about the Palestinians,” has recently launched a new political party, Oz [Strength].

We sat with her for a conversation on how she sees the Israel-Palestinian conflict, where she sees it headed, and what she plans for her new party.

Jews: “Get out!”

Jordan Hirsch, writing in SAPIR recently, began his fascinating essay on the need for a Jewish sovereign wealth fund and a new model of Jewish self-reliance with the following “grab your full attention at the outset” paragraph:

The golden age of American Jewry is indeed ending — and the Jewish community can’t see past its fading reflection. The institutions upon which American Jewish flourishing once relied are crumbling. It’s time for American Jewry to build new foundations for its next phase of achievement, and to build them stronger than before.

Some readers will agree with him, others will find that thesis harder to accept.

The reason that I open with his opening sentence is that I was reminded of it several times this week when, in light of the horrific attack in Sydney, there were all sorts of indications that though we cannot yet know where we are headed, something major is shifting in the Jewish world. Three times, this week, my feed was headed by a claim that the Jews simply cannot continue to live where they are.

Right? Wrong? Who knows….

But that we are witness to the beginning of some seismic shift seems hard to deny. We’ll explore that at great length, but for the time being, this week’s calls on the Jews to “get out” seem to be emanating from everywhere, and thus worth pointing to.

On Friday, Makor Rishon (which only prints on Fridays) led its first issue since the Sydney attack with the headline (large black headline along the top):

After the terror attack in Sydney: An Emergency Plan for Jews to Make Aliyah.

It was more a suggestion than a report, but throughout the issue, while there was tremendous sympathy for Australian Jews and what they’re enduring, that sympathy was tempered by a more-than-suggestion: It’s time for the Jews of Australia to “Get Out,” the paper argued, and to “come home.”

On the left side of the front page (in the red frame), the paper printed an executive summary of Hagai Segal’s much longer piece that was printed in one of the magazine sections. A translation of the summary follows:

Within hours of the murders, images circled the whole world of Jews lighting Hanukkah candles, to make a point, in Australia. Someone was photographed wearing tefillin on the very beach that had been attacked. Very moving, but a photograph of the Jews of Sydney holding one-way plane tickets to Ben Gurion airport would be the most convincing proof that the critical lesson has been learned. This is not the time for the Jewish state to cultivate its relationships with the Jewish of the Diaspora, but rather, to pressure them to immigrate to their land. Most of them will tarry and will remain there until the next slaughter, or until utter assimilation sets in. Perhaps many of them will, in fact, make aliyah, but in either case, urging them to come is the best we can do for them without lying to ourselves. The time has come to call upon them to relocate to the one country where they will be able to defend themselves as Jews when necessary and to give meaning to their Jewishness. The State of Israel was not founded to forge a mutual defense pact with the Jews of the Diaspora, and we’re also incapable of defending them. Our responsibility now is to make possible their rapid relocation to Israel, as soon as possible.

Segal has never been one to mince words, and many readers in Australia and in other parts of the Diaspora will undoubtedly bristle at his words. We quote it here because, whether it sits well or not, it’s a sentiment that was more broadly expressed in Israel than I would have expected.

If in Makor Rishon, Hagai Segal was telling Australian Jews (among others, obviously), to “Get Out!”, inside Israel, some Haredim were saying the same to their own flock. One the website of Hadrei Haredim—which says of itself that it is the largest Haredi website in the world—the paper reported on the appearance of these signs in the Haredi neighborhood of Guela in Jerusalem (translation follows):

In light of the dangerous situation in which the God-haters wish to force the Children of Israel to soul-destroying service in the army and to civilian service, God forbid this moment mandates that we flee from the State of Destruction to countries around the world that respect the Torah and the People of Israel.

The various places where I saw this article referenced on social medial all said the same thing: “Go!”

As Hagai Segal said about a very different setting, “Get out!”

And then, finally, on N12 yesterday, another “Get out!”

ISTANBUL: Jews were attacked on the way to candle-lighting

On social media reports that made their way around, once can see violent protesters screaming at a group of Jews on the streets of Istanbul ⚫️ The attackers were recorded shouting: “People of our age are being slaughtered now in Gaza and you’re celebrating Hanukkah here—Zionists GET OUT of this country! ⚫️ According to some of the reports, which have not yet been confirmed, some of those attacked were also injured.

There’s nothing particularly surprising about Turks in an increasingly Islamist Turkey yelling at Jews, threatening them or telling them to leave. Those Jews who are still there, I’m told, are the hard-core, who have little interest in leaving to Israel or anywhere else.

But, if there’s anything that stands out in the news over the past few days, it’s that “Get Out!” is becoming a theme ….

Fifty years from now, will this new call be seen as the beginning of something? And if so, of what?

