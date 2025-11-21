Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Greg Yaris
Nov 21

what I've been saying since the day he became President. He's a deal guy, not a conviction guy. So putting your faith in him is foolhardy. Not to discount what he's done, but not to assume it will be what we Jews want him to do. Have faith in the Almighty, not Trump.

Lou Spiro
Nov 21

Seems to me that there is a fair level of TDS in some of these comments. Somehow, I can’t imagine Biden, Harris or any other Democrat bombing the Iranian nuclear sites, and I don’t think that Trump approved that for any benefit to himself or to the US. Is this the best possible situation for Israel to be in - No, however it is likely to get a lot worse if the next US President is a Democrat beholden much more to the far left mob who want to see Israel destroyed. Annexing the West Bank is a recipe for a majority Palestinian country that changes the entire nature of Israel. Any solution, if there is ever to be one, will make every party somewhat disappointed, which is probably better than the ongoing situation where another major war is just a matter of time.

© 2025 Daniel Gordis
