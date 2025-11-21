You have to work hard to recall the euphoria that many Israelis felt when Donald Trump was elected for his second term.

At the start of the war, of course, Joe Biden, had won the hearts of Israelis with his heartfelt expressions of support for the Jewish state.

Photo Daniel Gordis (Oct 20, 2023)

But by the end of his term, though, he was increasingly seen as problematic in these parts, and the Israeli right detested him.

Biden specifically warned Israel not to launch a major ground invasion of Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, populated by large numbers of displaced civilians; he warned that he would halt shipments of offensive American weapons if Israel defied him, while Netanyahu (and others) insisted that Hamas could not be destroyed if Israel did not uproot it in Rafah.

It was Biden, it seemed, who stood between Israel and victory.

Biden assured continued support for Israel’s defensive systems (notably the Iron Dome), but imposed limits on other arms and artillery deliveries if civilian casualties mounted in densely populated areas. And at least on one occasion, the Biden administration delayed the shipment of weapons to Israel to mark its objections to rising civilian casualties in Gaza.

There was, of course, also the ongoing American resistance to Israel’s attacking Iran because of American fears of a a larger regional war, and increasing pressure as time went on for Israel to stop the war, even though Hamas was far from vanquished.

The “Thank You President Biden” signs like the one above disappeared, and with the specter of Kamala Harris as President (Israelis worried both that she knew nothing about the region and also believed in nothing), Trump seemed like he’d be salvation personified were he re-elected. With a right-wing religious government in power in Israel, a Republican administration closely aligned with America’s Christian right seemed a perfect partnership.

For years, the Israeli right has spoken longingly of the days when there would be a ממשלת ימין על מלא — memshelet yamin al maleh — a fully right-wing government, or a “right wing government full throttle.” That’s mostly in place, and with Trump’s election coupled to US Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s religious sentiments that are clearly aligned with Israel’s right—and with the bromance between Trump and Bibi seemingly restored—it seemed for a short while that the sky was the limit.

Finally, a President who would not stand between Israel and victory?

Not so much. Those days are over, and Israel’s right is suddenly very worried.

Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, unappealing in every way but certainly not stupid, warned about the scenario Israel is now facing from the very moment that Trump decided to bring the war to an end and get the hostages home. Everyone in Israel gives Trump enormous credit for bombing Fordow, and knows that without Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the twenty living hostages would not be home.

Period. None of them. For that, there is great gratitude to Trump, to his partners and to the United States.

But the return of the hostages was part of a much wider, more complex deal. And given what Bibi had promised would happen and, perhaps more importantly, what Netanyahu had assured Israelis would not happen, that deal is looking worse and worse.

Netanyahu promised Israelis an “absolute victory,” which included the utter destruction of Hamas. But Hamas is not destroyed, and it has not disarmed. Trump has warned that if they do not disarm, “We will disarm them”, quickly and perhaps violently. But he has also promised American that there will be no US boots on the ground. Who, then, will disarm Hamas? Would Trump really allow the resumption of the war? Hard to imagine. So is Hamas here to stay? Not so hard to imagine.

To achieve the deal that (seems to have) ended the war, Trump had to promise both Saudi Arabia and Turkey F-35’s, a step that has the Israeli Air Force very worried about its losing its qualitative edge. Even today, Bibi is assuring Israelis that he’s made it clear to Trump that the qualitative edge must be maintained, but it’s hard to imagine anyone taking that seriously. F-35’s last a lot longer than Presidents, and even houseflies last longer than Trump’s ideological commitments. Virtually no one (other than Bibi) is denying that Israel’s air superiority is being whittled away. Imagine the war we just fought without that edge…

Times of Israel screenshot with highlights added

Netanyahu had insisted that whatever the “day after” arrangement in Gaza would be, one thing was certain: security in Gaza would not be managed by Palestinians, either from Gaza or Judea and Samaria (the West Bank). But that, too, is falling by the wayside. The EU, ostensibly with American backing, has plans for a 13,000 person Palestinian police force that would have to stop Hamas from re-arming. Does anyone really believe Palestinian police are going to head into tunnels to stop Hamas from rebuilding? The idea is ludicrous. The EU knows it, and so does Donald Trump.

And then there’s the annexation issue. Just two months ago, in the thralls of the euphoria, Smotrich was advocating that Israel annex 82% of the West Bank. Time of Israel screenshot, edited, September 3. 2025 But two months later, that sounds almost comical. Trump, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have made clear that annexing any part of Judea and Samaria is a non-starter. The annexation euphoria, too, has entirely evaporated.

Trump is determined to get Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations. It’s key to his regional plan as well as to his hopes for a Nobel Prize. But that will almost certainly require a “path to Palestinian statehood”, which Bibi has said time and again is out of the question. Time of Israel screenshot, Nov 21 2025, edited But what if the Trump administration says it’s not out of the question at all? How far away are we from a massive clash between Donald and Bibi on that issue? And who would win that match?

This American administration is transactional, not ideological—everyone knows that. One can be pleased or disappointed that annexation is not going to happen, but the right is despondent about it. One can be pleased or disappointed that Trump is likely to push for a path to Palestinian statehood, but for the right, this is increasingly looking like a red line about to be crossed.

And there’s nothing Israel can do to stop the train.

The degree to which Trump’s transactionalism has the right in Israel frustrated, angry and worried is reflected in a short post by Assaf Sagiv, one of Israel’s most important right wing public intellectuals, who had this to say on FB just yesterday:

It seems that the penny has finally dropped for all of Trump’s admirers on our political right—including those who, until quite recently, still saw him as some kind of messiah. Yes, he did quite a bit for us, and for a time he seemed—even to me—far preferable to Biden and Harris, who turned a cold shoulder toward us. And it’s also true that his administration was friendly to Israel and included a few figures—Marco Rubio, for instance—whom I would be glad to see as presidents in the future. But as time goes on, the destructive potential inherent in this man’s personality—at least from our standpoint—becomes ever more apparent: his narcissistic detachment from reality; his ludicrous delusions about achieving an “eternal peace” that would bear his name; his admiration for dictators and his urge to connect with them; his habit of bullying allies and trampling the weak; his businesslike mindset devoid of any moral commitment; his deep, malignant corruption—and that of those around him. All these can no longer be dismissed as the nitpicking of purists. They represent a clear and present danger to our future. And if you still insist on clinging to the tired excuse that “he’s better than the Democrats,” let me pose a hypothetical question and ask for an honest answer: if Trump—the nationalist Republican—and not Roosevelt the “socialist,” had been president of the United States in the 1940s, what do you think is more likely? That he would have joined Britain in a world war against Nazi Germany and its allies—or that he would have sought to broker the “Deal of the Century” with Hitler, handing him Europe—and millions of our people—on a gilded platter? It seems to me the answer is self-evident.

Listen to Sagiv’s words carefully. Trump “for a time” seemed preferable to Biden or Harris. “For a time,” but no more? That is saying a lot.

Where are we headed?

As troubling as the present is, some Israelis are even more worried about what lies ahead. What will 2028 bring? Kamala Harris versus (an isolationist) J D Vance? AOC versus Tucker Carlson?

Is this potentially dire scenario going to lead Israelis to feel that the Netanyahu government has failed them, and that it’s time for a change? Or, all their frustrations with this government notwithstanding, are Israelis going to say, “it’s stormy out there, and getting worse — what we need is a guy who’s been doing this for a long time”?

In less than a year, we’re going to know the answer to that.