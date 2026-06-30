In Israel, scientists are actually studying hope. Hope, says one, is actually in our DNA.

It is by now common knowledge that in the days following October 7, many Ameican progressive rabbis felt abandoned or betrayed by the larger communities and alliances they had cultivated for so long. But very few have had the courage to call out those communities and their duplicitous leadership the way that Rabbi David Ingber has, or to double down and state, with absolute clarity, why Israel is an existential need for the Jewish people.

Tomorrow, we hear from Rabbi David Ingber on this, and much more.

It’s fairly common knowledge that despite all the challenges Israelis face, Israel consistently ranks as one of the “happiest” countries on earth. That didn’t change after October 7 or the war that followed, either. Even in this year’s rankings, Israel remains very close to the top.

Here, for example, are the scores for 2025.

Canada, by the way, ranks #18 in the study, while the United States comes in at #24.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, z’l, pointed out many times that optimism is different than hope. Hope can be cultivated. Hope is a commitment. Not coincidentally, “The Hope” is the name of our national anthem.

At this time of great trauma in Israeli society, it should not surprise us that there are cutting-edge scientists actually studying “hope.” Today, we meet one of them. Dr. Ben Corn is the founder of Life’s Door: Coping with Illness and Loss, and today, he shares with us his story of coming to Israel and how his work in radiation oncology led to his work on hope.

Before listening to our conversation, or after, you’re invited to watch this video of Dr Corn with President and Mrs. Herzog.

Professor Ben Corn has been the head of the Institute of Radiotherapy at Tel Aviv Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) for 14 years and has 30 years of experience in utilizing radiation therapy to treat tumors. He has been an integral contributor to the revolution in therapeutic sophistication that has stimulated the directors general of the major hospitals in Israel to take notice and erect high-end linear accelerators in their institutions. He convinced the leadership of the National Cancer Institute in the U.S. to globalize their collaborative radiation-related research. Israel thus became the first international member of the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (the arm of the NCI responsible for cutting-edge radiation research) and Corn chairs the international committee of the RTOG that has now expanded to include over 50 member countries including Japan, Ireland, Peru, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, he is the Chairman of Life’s Door, an organization co-founded with his wife Dvora, which has led the movement of integrating spirituality into healthcare as a platform to offer hope and meaning for people facing serious disease and life’s end. Over 10,000 people in the State of Israel have been directly helped by the programs of this N.G.O.

For our paid subscribers

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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