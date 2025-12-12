Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

In this new novel, an Israeli vigilante crosses very clear moral lines to "fix" Israeli society. Is there a message? [TRANSCRIPT added along with access to podcast apps]

Alex Sinclair's second novel, now available, is a great read. But as you'll hear at the start of our conversation, readers may sense a deeper social commentary about Israel, too. I certainly did.
Daniel Gordis
Dec 12, 2025
∙ Paid

As promised, we’re sending out our conversation with Alex Sinclair again, since the previous post didn’t allow people to listen to it on their preferred podcast apps. Once again, apologies for the technical snafu, and to those who’ve been waiting for this version to listen to, enjoy!

And a number of requests, we’re also posting a transcript for those who…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Daniel Gordis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture