Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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"Irwin is exactly right. But he makes a big mistake." Do Israel's sins invalidate the whole project? (Part II of II)

We continue our conversation with Rabbi Mishael Zion, with his assessment of the "discussion" between Alana Newhouse and Rabbi Irwin Kula about Zionism.
Daniel Gordis
Mar 30, 2026
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