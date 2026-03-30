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"Irwin is exactly right. But he makes a big mistake." Do Israel's sins invalidate the whole project? (Part II of II)
We continue our conversation with Rabbi Mishael Zion, with his assessment of the "discussion" between Alana Newhouse and Rabbi Irwin Kula about Zionism.
Mar 30, 2026
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Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis
Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!
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