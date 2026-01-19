Is Democracy in Israel in Retreat? Two leading Israeli jurists explain why they believe it is.

This week, we’re going to look at democracy from two different perspectives, through the eyes of two different scholars. One is an Israeli, while one is an American who often teaches in Israel. One studies Israel, while the other studies Russia and the United States. But the cracks in democracy to which they each point are chillingly similar. We hope that by hearing them both in the same week, our readers and listeners will find themselves musing not just on what is happening in Israel, but on how what is happening in Israel is a mirror of much of the West.

We begin this week with Professor Yaniv Roznai, one of Israel’s leading jurists. His recent book, coauthored with Noam Gordon, is Democracy in Retreat: Populism, Polarization and the Judicial Overhaul.

In their book, Roznai and Gordon argue that democracy is not usually lost through sudden coups, but through a gradual, legal, and “gentle” erosion of institutions.

While the book draws on global patterns, it focuses heavily on the Israeli case, particularly the judicial overhaul efforts and the political climate surrounding October 7.

Roznai and Gidron identify what they see as a dangerous synergy between two forces: Populism and Polarization.

Populism: Leaders frame themselves as the only true representatives of “the people” against “corrupt elites” (often the judiciary or media). This creates a justification for removing institutional constraints that “block the will of the people.”

Affective Polarization: When society is deeply divided and citizens feel hostility toward their political rivals, they become willing to tolerate undemocratic behavior from their own leaders.

The Loop: Populist leaders intentionally deepen polarization because a polarized base is less likely to punish its leaders for eroding democratic norms as long as “the other side” is being defeated.

There’s much more to the argument; Roznai fears that Israel’s situation is dire. To be sure, not everyone agrees, but as he a leading legal scholar in Israel, hearing how he sees our present situation is key to understanding what keeps many Israelis up at night when they think about the future of the country they call home.

Yaniv Roznai is a Professor and Vice-Dean at the Harry Radzyner Law School, and Co-director at the Rubinstein Center for Constitutional Challenges, Reichman University. He holds a PhD and LL.M (Distinction) from The London School of Economics (LSE), and LLB and BA degrees (Magna cum Laude) in Law and Government from the IDC.

In 2015-2016, Yaniv was a Post-Doc Fellow at the Minerva Center for the Rule of Law under Extreme Conditions, University of Haifa and at the Hauser Global Law School, New York University (NYU). In 2013, he was a visiting researcher at the Program in Law and Public Affair (LAPA), Princeton University. He was a Visiting Professor at the University of Milan in Italy, Mae Fah Luang University in Thailand, University of the Basque Country in Spain, Koç University in Turkey, Graz University in Austria, and Emory University in the United States.

He is a Co-Chair of the Israeli Section of the International Society of Public Law (ICON-S) and an elected member of the Council of ICON-S between 2019-2022. He is the Co-Founder of the Israeli Association of Legislation and was a Co-Chair between 2017-2020. He is an elected board member and former secretary general of the Israeli Association of Public Law. Prof. Roznai's scholarship focuses on comparative constitutional law, constitutional theory, legisprudence, and public international law.

His book, “Unconstitutional Constitutional Amendments - The Limits of Amendment Powers” was published in 2017 with Oxford University Press – Constitutional Theory Series. In 2018 it was awarded the Inaugural International Society for Public Law (ICONS) Book Prize (and shortlisted for the Hart-SLSA Theory and History Book Prize). His book "Constitutional Revolution", co-authored with Prof. Gary Jacobsohn, was published with Yale University Press in 2020.

