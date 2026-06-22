Israel and the Palestinians are locked in vicious war. So why are they consciously imitating each other in how they conduct the conflict?

Professor Avi Shilon, a widely respected Israeli academic, author and journalist, made headlines in New York during the campus uprisings at Columbia, when his class was interrupted by Columbia students protesting “Israel’s genocide.”

But I’d met Avi Shilon long before that, back in the days when I was working on my biography of Menachem Begin for the NextBook series. When I began my work, Avi had already published his magisterial biography of Begin, and when I reached out with questions, requests for advice and the like, he could not have been warmer or more forthcoming. It was truly an act of warm friendship and collegiality to someone he barely knew, and I’ve long been deeply grateful.

Avi Shilon writes regularly for the Israeli press, and often, when I read him, I think to myself, “This is someone whom the readers of Israel from the Inside should really get to know. I asked Avi to speak with us about some fascinating research he’s doing with a German colleague, on the ways in which though they are in a vicious and bloody battle, the Israelis and Palestinians regularly imitate each other in how they conduct the conflict.

I’m very grateful to Avi for taking the time to have this conversation and for sharing his research in progress with us.

Avi Shilon is a lecturer at the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies at Columbia University. His course, History of Modern Israel, is regularly exceptionally well received. He has been the Visiting Scholar and Israel Institute Fellow at the Taub Center for Israel Studies at New York University, as well as a postdoctoral fellow at the Ben-Gurion Research Institute for the Study of Israel and Zionism at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel, and at Tsinghua University, China. He is the author of The Decline of the Left-Wing in Israel: Yossi Beilin and the Politics of the Peace Process (2020), Ben-Gurion: His Later Years in the Political Wilderness (2016), and Menachem Begin: A Life (2012). His articles have appeared in Middle Eastern Studies, The Jewish Quarterly Review, and Middle East Journal, and he is a contributor to Yedioth Ahronoth (YNet). Dr. Shilon earned his Ph.D. from Bar-Ilan University, Israel, in 2015.

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Give a gift subscription

Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of June 14 and June 21. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.