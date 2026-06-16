With summer here, we’re already thinking about next year and would be grateful for a few minutes of your time so we can learn more about what interests you.

If you could fill out the survey, which should really only take a couple of minutes to complete, we would be very grateful. Just click on the “Start Survey” button below to access the questionnaire.

**** PLEASE NOTE DEADLINE: The survey will be open until Wednesday, June 24. **** Thank you for your time!

Start Survey

Wishing you a great summer, but of course WE’LL BE HERE ALL ALONG; new posts will be sent to all our readers throughout the summer months.

May these be months of peace and calm ….