Israel from the Inside's Summer 2026 Reader Survey
As we plan for next year, please help us learn more about what interests you. Survey is open through Wednesday, June 24.
With summer here, we’re already thinking about next year and would be grateful for a few minutes of your time so we can learn more about what interests you.
If you could fill out the survey, which should really only take a couple of minutes to complete, we would be very grateful. Just click on the “Start Survey” button below to access the questionnaire.
**** PLEASE NOTE DEADLINE: The survey will be open until Wednesday, June 24. ****
Thank you for your time!
Wishing you a great summer, but of course WE’LL BE HERE ALL ALONG; new posts will be sent to all our readers throughout the summer months.
May these be months of peace and calm ….