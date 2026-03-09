Israelis went to sleep last night after reading that Eyal Zamir, the IDF’s Chief of Staff, said that we should prepare for at least a month of war with Iran, because “this is war of our generation.”

Oh, but wasn’t the previous war (Iran #I) the war of our generation? Or Hezbollah? Or Hamas before that? There’s an adorable video clip that has turned these wars into a “series,” more on which below.

In the meantime, a few examples of how Israelis are coping …

We’re invited to a wedding on Wednesday evening—supposed to be one of those standard 500 person weddings (that’s not considered huge in Israel). But with the Home Front Command limiting gatherings to 50 people, the families will either have to disinvite 90% of their guests (which everyone would understand) or find some protected venue in which a bit more than fifty might be permitted.

YNet recently covered the wedding of a young couple who were creative—they just had their wedding in an underground parking garage in Tel Aviv, where, in any event, Israelis are taking shelter as need be.

The story, in Hebrew, is here (you can copy it and get AI to translate it for you). But the video that they included with the story gives you the sense:

And here’s a first. I wrote a friend whose daughter is (or was) scheduled to get married soon, telling him of a place that I’d heard about that has a larger capacity than most venues do, given the size of its shelter. I told him that I didn’t know if it was relevant, but that I wanted to share the information.

What he wrote back stunned me. The army is not letting his daughter out for her own wedding! But note the spirit in which everyone is taking it. This has to be a new definition of resilience ….

In trying times, Israelis resort to a unique style of humor, so in today’s very brief post, today we’re sharing one that’s made its way around social media.

The original video on Instagram is here, but because some of our readers sometimes have trouble with Instagram links, we’ve embedded it here. It’s great for a light moment or two. Tomorrow, we’ll get back to the serious stuff.

