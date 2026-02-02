Israelis living in America who want their kids to feel Israeli face a challenge. Scouts has a solution.

The Ayatollahs have been in control for so long, and Iran’s leadership has been determined to destroy Israel for so many decades, that it can be hard to remember that matters were once very different. El Al had regular non-stop flights to Teheran.

What even fewer people know is that Iran’s present water crisis, which has contributed to the civil unrest of recent months, is in large measure a result of their destroying the water system that Israel built for them. We hear more about Israel and Iran and their water relationship from Seth Siegel, the author of the best-selling Let There Be Water.

That’s coming on Wednesday.

When I was a kid living in Israel for a couple of years, my parents (ahem) “strongly encouraged” me to join Tzofim, the scouts movement, to facilitate my becoming more Israeli, sooner. I’m not sure that it worked, but I was definitely the exception. For a huge swathe of Israeli kids, youth movements—scouts or one of the other numerous options—is even today a defining dimension of Israeli identity formation.

But what about outside Israel? If you’ve moved to the States, either for a while or permanently, and you want your kids to have a place to speak Hebrew outside the home and you want them to have an Israeli “chevre” to grow up with, what are your options? Turns out, Tzofim has thought of that, too.

Until relatively recently, I had no idea that Israelis scouts were active in the US and in other countries across the globe. To learn more, we invited two high school seniors in Newton MA, both of whom are in Tzofim, to tell us more about it.

As you’ll hear, Tzofim has had a different impact on each of them. But for both, it has been a home and a safe Israeli space, all the more important after October 7 and the reactions the war evoked in their schools.

Today, an informal conversation with Shira Argov and Tomer Malamoud to learn more about the Israeli “zone” for Israeli kids not living in Israel.

Shira Argov is a senior in high school at Milton Academy and Tomer Malamoud is a senior in high school at Newton North High School.

