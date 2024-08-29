This feels like “the moment between.” Between what and what, though, we do not know.

The war in Gaza is dying down. It’s now just a steady grind in which the IDF is seeking not to let Hamas regroup, but a grind in which soldiers are still dying every few days.

The situation in the north, which has left 75,000 Israelis exiled from their homes, is unresolved. Neither side (to say nothing of the United States) seems to want regional war, but it’s also clear that Hezbollah is not about to retreat across the Litani (as UN Resolution 1701 requires), so at present, we’ve ceded the north to an enemy that doesn’t have a boot on the ground. This is obviously unsustainable. Israeli UN Ambassador warned Lebanon earlier this week, “You have a choice to make. Confront Hezbollah or watch as your country is dragged into chaos and destruction. … If you fail to act, the devastation that follows will be on your hands.”

If Israel plans to do anything in Lebanon, it needs to do it, military experts say, because the weather turns cold and (more importantly), the ground turns wet. It’s hot as blazes here now, but that won’t last. The clock is ticking.

The families of (some of) the hostages are starting to color outside of the lines. Even some families that have been fastidious about not breaking the law broke through the fence to Gaza today as a act of defiance. They went to Gaza, and with microphones, called out to their children, siblings, parents …. it was beyond heartbreaking to watch. It just happened today, so we haven’t had a chance to subtitle it, though we will. In the meantime, you don’t need subtitles to feel the agony:

Even the ceremony that the government has planned to mark October 7th is over-run with controversy. Many of the families of victims and families of hostages object to the government, which let this happen, being the one to host the ceremony. An alternative ceremony is being planned for Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, and all indications are that it will be attended by tens of thousands of people. The government ceremony, in contrast, will be pre-recorded, without an audience. They know there’s no way it could be done live without protests interrupting the proceedings.

Calls for the government and IDF brass to resign are increasing (as are voices insisting that they not resign). As the one-year mark approaches, the calls on both sides are likely to heat up.

Where all this is headed, no one knows.

Another thing that no one knows is how to get out of this. Here, too, the voices span the spectrum. Last week, we highlighted some views expressed during a recent conference of the “National Camp,” on the right. That was an opportunity to let the right speak for itself, in its own words, and for readers to hear that voice.

There’s not much “left” left in Israel, but there is still a center left, and it, too, has what to say. There hasn’t been a conference like the one on the right to quote, but this relatively recent piece by Amnon Levy, a Channel 13 reporter who recently left the station (he claims he was forced out because of his liberal views), that appeared in ynet, Israel’s most widely read news site.

Amnon Levy (Channel 13 Screenshot)

Levy’s column appeared on August 13. Here’s a Google-translated screenshot of the opening of his piece, followed by a slightly edited Google translation of the entire (not very long) column.

Are there holes in Levy’s argument? Of course there are, just as there were holes in the claims of some of those on the right that we translated and shared recently. The point here isn’t to take sides, but rather, to do what IFTI always tries to do, which is to reflect the array of voices that make up the Israeli conversation on this subject, and many others.

One thing that does deserve note is that here, like in Netanyahu’s comments that we quoted recently, the issue of Israel’s very survival in no longer a taboo subject. A year ago, people would have scoffed at anyone raising that question. No longer.

And, at the same time, the resilience here is a thing to behold. More on that in the days to come.

It Must Be Said: There is No Military Solution to our Situation

Amnon Levy



You can't live forever by the sword. Without peace, Israel will not survive in this region in which we are surrounded by enemies. Ten months of hell is enough for all of us. Now is the time for moderates to make their voices heard

There is no military solution to our situation. That's simply how it must be said, maybe even better shouted, now, even before the Iranian reaction to the killing of Haniyeh takes place, which itself was a reaction to the massacre of the children in Majdal Shams, which itself was a reaction to the assassination of a senior Hezbollah official, which in itself was a reaction to the destruction and death that Hezbollah sows in the north, which itself was a response I no longer remember about what.

Who can remember the whole chain of reactions and counter-reactions in this never-ending Sisyphean war? Ten months of death, and fear, and mourning, when not only do you not see the end, but you also don't understand why our best sons are being killed every day, why parents don't sleep at night for fear of a knock on the door, and why orphans will grow up never knowing their father. On the other hand, we have also lost the understanding for what and why we continue to sow death and destruction in the streets of people with whom we will one day have to live as neighbors. We have reached a stage in this war where we are walking in a mythological labyrinth of doom, an enormous maze of horror, from which no one knows how to get out safely.

There is no military solution to the terrible situation we have sunk into. The only way we will be able to live in the Middle East is to integrate into it. The idea that we can live forever by our sword is both ridiculous and stupid. We saw how all the security mechanisms collapsed on October 7th. And please, don't reduce the failure to the one who didn't wake up in the morning , or the one who didn't believe the reports, or the one who spent the night in Eilat [DG-a reference to Aharon Haliva, then the head of military intelligence who has been accused of not answering his phone in the hours before the attack because he was on vacation]. It's much deeper. You can't live forever by the sword. Without peace, the State of Israel will not exist in this area surrounded by enemies.

I can already hear disgruntled readers saying, "With whom will we make peace? With the Nukhba terrorists [DG-Hamas’ elite unit which led the attack on October 7]? With the despicable murderers and rapists who slaughtered children, the elderly, women and men?" That indignation has its place. These really are people without a shred of humanity, with whom it is impossible to talk.

On the other hand, it has stupidity and blindness. Israel's leadership, and first and foremost Bibi Netanyahu himself, did everything to foster Hamas terrorism. Israel transferred millions of dollars to the terrorist organization because it wanted to nurture the extremists among the Palestinians and weaken the moderates. According to this distorted view, Sinwar is better than Abu Mazen, because Abu Mazen's people may, heaven forbid, reach peace, while Sinwar is a killer who can always be trusted to never lay down his weapon.

When the history of the October 7th disaster is written in the history books, readers will find it hard to believe that a right-wing, hawkish and ultra-patriotic Israel raised this murderous terror with its own hands, before their own eyes, just so that it would not have to compromise. Think about the last time you heard a report about a meeting of a senior Israeli minister with Abu Mazen? A phone call with him? Something?

And so we designed with our own hands the hell we are in now. We dissolved the Palestinian Authority, while we turned Hamas into an elite unit, the pride of the Palestinian people. And in a mirror image, Ben Gvir and Smotrich, together with the right-wing extremists who manage this government's policy, are dragging us into the abyss in a horrific tango dance with the people of Hamas. The dance of death.

It will not be easy to re-establish the dialogue channel with the Palestinians. The destruction we’ve sowed in Gaza creates as severe and painful a scar as the October 7th massacre created in us. Tens of thousands of dead, including many civilians, are a trauma that will not be forgotten.

But they will also have no choice but to overcome, just as we will not. Ten months of hell is enough for all of us. Now is the time for the moderates to make their voices heard. Now is the time to shout: there is no military solution to our situation.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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For a book project I may be undertaking, position of Research Assistant.

Position is full time, would likely begin in next month or two—start date slightly negotiable. Work can be done largely remotely (but some in-person meetings will be necessary), but RA needs to be physically located in Israel for the duration of the project, and needs to work standard Israeli hours.

Requirements: BA from a high quality institution with a record of excellence. Self-motivated and also anxious to work in partnership. People filling this role have typically been immediately post-college or a few years post-BA, but many other profiles certainly fine.

Area of academic major not critical. Excellent research skills and analytic skills critical. Native language English required. Some Hebrew necessary, good or excellent Hebrew an added value.

Role will include:

Working with me to brainstorm ideas for the book, its basic claims and the flow of the argument

Research for all sections of the book, from a wide array of sources, including print, online, archive and interviews.

Interface with publisher on all administrative matters related to the book.

Aquiring permissions for quotes, photos and other copyrighted material.

For those interested: