Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Aug 29, 2024

This is one must say nonsense. The reason Netanyahu remains prime minister despite all the failings is because the "center left" holds views like this.

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Alec
Aug 29, 2024

Please forgive me, but this "article" is (to quote the Seinfeld line) "a piece about nothing". I don't think that any Israeli (or any Jew, for that matter) would disagree with the assertions made. Israel cannot live with perpetual war. No civilized group can. However, the writer agrees that the palestinians present as an implacable enemy, and proposes no solution. As I said, a piece about nothing.

If there were some suggestion, or analysis of how to do things better, that would justify the use of the paper and ink.

A number of years ago, I had a conversation with a friend of long standing, who at the time was very left oriented, about the prospects for peace with our (non-Israeli) Arab neighbors. His fallback answer was always "There must be a better way". I asked him who proposed a better way and he quoted a number of Israeli public intellectuals. I then asked him to give me the name of one (non Israeli) Arab public intellectual who held the same views, and he was unable to do so.

For all too long, we have engaged in what I can at best describe as "navel gazing", looking into our own navels and coming up with some far fetched notion that the "other side" has already (many times) refused to accept. The time has come to take a realistic (rather than idealistic) look at the situation and formulate plans to proceed accordingly. In her recent book "The war of return" Einat Wilf proposes some parts of a solution. However, it is based on reforming the education that the palestinians receive, and is therefore a long term fix (maybe two generations). Most people are looking for a short term fix, which 100 years of intransigence by our neighbors has demonstrated is an illusion.

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