It's not just reporting the news, but sometimes shaping it, too. Reflections of an Israeli US correspondent from behind the scenes.

What does an Israeli journalist in the United States, who’s responsible for covering the White House, actually do? Cover the White House and beyond, obviously, and share with Israeli audiences, in this case Channel 13, what is transpiring at the center of American power.

But as we hear to from Neria Kraus, the role is actually much more complex and nuanced than that. Israeli journalists, we learn from her in today’s conversation, were a central part of the effort to keep the hostage issue in the center of Presidents Biden and Trump’s attention. Why? Because, as we’ll hear, the Israeli government did not want a hostage deal that would bring an end to the war and was thus trying to shift Washington’s focus elsewhere.

It was up to Israeli journalists to keep White House official focused on saving the hostages.

It thus turns out that journalists do much more than report the news—sometimes, they shape it, too.

And Israeli journalists can also be the wakeup calls that Israelis need on a whole array of issues. For example, throughout the entire war, the State of Israel did not have a single official English-language spokesperson. Such a person might not have been able to prevent Israel’s becoming a pariah state, but we didn’t even try. Israelis learn that through correspondents.

And as for Netanyahu’s continuing claim that that he knows America better than anyone, and that he’s best suited to speak to the Americans because he has his finger on the American pulse? There, too, reality is a bit more complicated, and is changing rapidly.

Neria Kraus is an Israeli journalist who serves as the United States correspondent for Channel 13 News since 2023. That same year, she was selected by Forbes Israel as one of the 30 most promising young Israelis. She completed her military service at Galei Tzahal (Israel’s Army Radio). After her discharge, she joined the news desk of Yedioth Ahronoth as a reporters’ coordinator. In 2017, she joined Channel 10 as a reporter for the television program “Hakol Kalul” (”All Inclusive”), and from 2019 to 2023, she served as the culture editor for Channel 13 News.

The full conversation with Neria Kraus

