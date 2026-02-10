OK, admittedly, not everyone has wanted to see passports stamped with “The State of Palestine.” Many didn’t and still don’t. And those who do? They claim that they’d long wished for this because it would make life better for the Palestinians, or would get Israel out of the “occupation business,” as they essentially refer to it.

In the end, “The State of Palestine” is already here, at least in passports. Yet it won’t do a thing for the Palestinians, and it’s going to change nothing about Israel’s comportment in Judea and Samaria or in Gaza.

So why, then, does it matter? Why was it the lead on last night’s YNet Hebrew website (though it seems not to have made its way into the English press, as far as I can tell)? It matters not because it does anything good for the Palestinians or anything at all to alter Israeli policy, but because it shows just how completely Israel has lost control of what’s unfolding in the Middle East.

There’s rarely very much satisfying about saying “told you so.” That’s true now, no less. But many of us have warned, time and again, that no matter what it looked like for a while, Trump 2.0’s support for Israel should not be read as Trump being a principled friend of Israel.

Trump 2.0 was great during the Iran war, no question. Trump 2.0 looked (and was) good during the hostage crisis. It looked (and was) good for those of us who wanted the fighting to come to and end.

But the notion that it was all unfolding because Donald Trump or his administration cared about Israel—well, that was always silly, and now it’s just obviously so. For many reasons, Israel’s administration isn’t in control of very much these days, which is exactly why Bibi just boarded a plane to go prostrate himself in front of Donald.

Increasingly, American Jews are saying the same about their own leading institutions. We’ll get to that in a future post.

Let’s start our look at the “suspension of gravity” with the Israeli press. Then we’ll get to Israeli social media.

Here’s YNet last night:

YNet screenshot — February 9 2026

Main Headline:

Head of Shin Bet Confirmed in Cabinet: “State of Palestine” Stamp for Gazans at the Rafah Crossing

Body Text:

In response to a question from Minister [Orit] Strock, the head of the Shin Bet [Major General David] Zini, confirmed that the stamp given to Gazans crossing at the Rafah crossing is the “State of Palestine” – identified with the PA [Palestinian Authority]. According to sources in the political echelon, Netanyahu asked to explore a change to the stamp so that it would be the “Gaza Peace Council.” The Shin Bet stated: “We will not comment on what is said in closed discussions.”

Now, admittedly, very few of us plan to cross from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah crossing, so we’re unlikely to have that stamp grace our own passports. And a passport stamp, obviously, does not a state create. What it does do, though, is begin to erode the “unthinkability” of certain scenarios.

There’s some distinct possibility that when history books decades from now want to show how a Palestinian State gradually emerged under a President long thought to be the “best friend Israel ever had in the White House” and the Prime Minister whose entire life had been devoted to preventing that—they’ll point to this stamp as part of the early shift in creating facts on the ground.

Maybe not. Hopefully not.

But what’s clear is this: in ways significant and less so, from the big picture (Iran) to the small details (passport stamps), Israel isn’t in control of much.

It’s precisely the unpredictability of everything that was the lead in today’s news, as Bibi was packing up his trolley to get to the airport. Here’s N12 earlier today.

Main Headline: What does Trump want? Behind the confusing messages of the US President

Sub-headline: His position that changed on the nuclear issue—and what are they thinking about it in Tehran?

All of that is what has Israelis wondering—and worrying.

And here’s Assaf Sagiv, whom I often quote, because though he’s not fan of Bibi’s these days, he’s among Israel’s most principled, prolific and brilliant genuine conservatives.

What does he make of all of this?

If the Americans end the current saga with a botched agreement with Iran, it will be a strategic disaster and a colossal missed opportunity—a historic one—to remove an existential threat from the Jewish state. On the other hand—and one must see the glass half full—we could at least reach a rare public consensus around one issue: there will be no more Trumpism in the State of Israel. Even among those who jettisoned their pride when they turned their faces toward the President in an embarrassing display of sycophancy during his last visit to the country and declared him ‘the Cyrus of our time.’ The Cyrus of our time? He reminds me more of Crassus, minus the guts.

Sagiv didn’t exactly say “guts”, using instead a sharper anatomical reference. But you get the idea.

As for Crassus—he was the Roman general and politician known primarily for his immense wealth and his disastrous military defeat at the Battle of Carrhae. His pursuit of glory ended in a humiliating defeat, as Sagiv’ sees an impending disaster regarding the US-Iran deal.

And what does Sagiv think Israel should do in this situation? Note that he doesn’t even mention it. It’s not rare for vassal states to have very few good options. That can happen when you lose a war, or come mighty close …

When was the last time you heard Bibi say “absolute victory”?

Oops.

There is, by the way, nothing amusing about any of this. The hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people who gave their lives in this war, or who will bear horrific wounds for as long as they live, deserved a much, much more decisive outcome.

It’s heartbreaking.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a series of dramatic measures that significantly deepen Israeli administrative and legal control over the West Bank. The specifics of the legislation are a bit too complex for this space—maybe we’ll come back to it sometime.

But why did Israel do that now? Different Israelis explained the move in varying ways. Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister who also holds a special post within the Defense Ministry overseeing West Bank affairs, was the primary architect of these changes.

And how did he explain all of this? He explicitly stated that these measures are intended to “bury the idea of a Palestinian state” and eliminate any political prospects for its creation, making the West Bank / Judea and Samaria an “integral part of the State of Israel.”

How’s that going to fly? The White House didn’t stay quiet for very long.

If it comes down to arm wrestling between Trump and Smotrich, or the American administration and Israel’s present government, who are you betting on?

Fortunately for Smotrich, he likely has no plans to cross from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah crossing.

If he did, he probably wouldn’t be happy with the stamp he’d find in his passport.

These rapidly shifting sands are obvious in the States, as well, as we’ll explain in a later post. Everywhere one turns, people are wondering about the future (or utility) of the ADL, the anti-anti-Semitism establishment, AIPAC, you name it.

Those wonderers might be right, or they be might be wrong. Some of this was inevitable, some perhaps even long overdue. Much of it is bewildering.

No matter how one feels about it, though, what’s clear is that Tevye was right.

Many of us remember the scene:

Set against the stark, desolate backdrop of the Anatevka railway station, Tevye watches his daughter Hodel depart for Siberia to support her imprisoned revolutionary fiancé. Love and political conviction have overtaken the power he used to hold as the father of the family, control over his children’s future that he clearly never imagined he might lose.

When he returns home, weary and defeated, there’s not much he can really say to his wife. He puts it succinctly, in a way that is no less true of our own world than it was of the imaginary Anatevka.

“It’s a new world, Golde,” he sighs to her. “A new world.”