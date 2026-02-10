Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
10h

This is depressing and anxiety-provoking, but is it new? Israel has always been a pawn in the games of the superpowers, as far back as the Suez War, if not 1948 (when Stalin was the only person who would sell the nascent Jewish State weapons, hoping a socialist-dominated Israel would be a Soviet ally and would certainly disrupt British imperial power in the region). Most of Israel's wars have ended, not with a decisive victory, but with America and/or the international community forcing a ceasefire. Ditto for Israel being "encouraged" to join and stay in the peace process even when it was clearly a sham.

The reality (possibly lost on American Jews, but not to this Brit) is that almost no countries have a free hand on the global stage. Only two or three superpowers (at the moment, the USA, China and maybe Russia. Definitely not the EU, despite what it says) are even close to having freedom of action. The rest have to bargain with the superpowers and, often, accept the hand that is dealt them and play it as best they can. This is, as I said, depressing and anxiety-provoking to those of us invested in Israel's peace and security, but it isn't new or unusual.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Gordis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture