The kippah on the right, with the Israeli and Palestinian flags on it, is the kippah Alex Sinclair was wearing in a café in the Israeli city of Modi’in (half-way-ish between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv). It’s the kippah he’s been wearing for about twenty years.

The kippah on the left is what he got back after police were called due to his “incitement,” detained him, and defaced his kippah.

The obscene story first got out when Alex posted about it on his LinkedIn page, and from there, it went viral. He’s been interviewed all over the Israeli press, and there were even calls for protests outside the Modi’in police station. It’s been written up everywhere, including here on the Times of Israel.

Times of Israel screenshot

Yes, the story is fairly disgusting (to put matters mildly), but even in the midst of the sadness about what we’re in danger of becoming, there are rays of light that might not reach beyond the Hebrew-speaking world.

Therefore, we’re posting a heartwarming response to the event from an attorney who acknowledges that Sinclair’s kippah “makes him sick” and who adds that “I myself believe that Sinclair and those like him — who still hold faith in peace with suicidal psychopaths — are living in a fantasy.”

Still, disagreeing with him is one thing, while thinking that he shouldn’t be able to express himself is another. This lawyer’s post is below (translation is AI-generated). Emphasis of certain passages was added….)

The Kippah and Its Punishment

I cannot stand the kippah worn by Dr. Alex Sinclair — but I would fight to the death for his right to wear it.

As a lawyer, particularly in criminal practice, I am accustomed to defending people and positions I don’t always agree with. But what happened in Modi’in is not a matter of left or right — it is a matter of whether we live in a state governed by law, or in the Wild West.

Dr. Alex Sinclair is a figure who bridges the liberal religious world with academia and civic engagement. He lectures in Jewish education at the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS).

His kippah — embroidered with the word “Shalom” and bearing both Israeli and Palestinian flags — was purchased some twenty years ago at a shop called “Tamari” in Jerusalem. For him, it is not a provocative political statement, but a personal and religious symbol of his longing for peace between peoples.

I myself believe that Sinclair and those like him — who still hold faith in peace with suicidal psychopaths — are living in a fantasy. Yet I have a soft spot for idealists, and a firm aversion to those who resort to violence.

Sinclair was sitting quietly in a café in Modi’in, minding his own business, when his kippah disturbed the sensibilities of another patron, who loudly voiced his displeasure and summoned the police. A patrol car arrived, and the officers detained Sinclair for questioning — on suspicion of “disturbing the public order,” or perhaps “incitement,” or whatever else was rattling around in their impenetrable skulls.

He was taken to the station in the police vehicle.

Upon arrival, Sinclair was subjected to a humiliating intake process. His personal belongings were confiscated — including his phone and laptop — and he was subjected to a body search.

Rather than being held in an interrogation room, as is standard procedure for detentions, Sinclair was placed in a locked holding cell. He remained there alone for roughly twenty minutes — an experience he described as deeply unsettling and frightening, particularly since he could not comprehend what offence he was supposed to have committed.

When the officer finally came to release him, she made one thing clear: “You’re free to go — but the kippah stays here.”

Sinclair firmly refused, protesting that they were attempting to confiscate a personal religious article without a warrant or any legal grounds. He was told, in response, that if he did not surrender the kippah, he would be returned to the cell by force.

After a prolonged confrontation, the officer took the kippah into a side room. When she returned, she handed it back to him — torn and cut. The officers had excised the portion bearing the Palestinian flag, leaving him with the desecrated remnant.

Sinclair left the station clutching what remained of his kippah, stunned that the Israeli Police had deliberately mutilated a religious and personal symbol on account of political imagery that is not prohibited by any law.

He has been wearing that kippah — with both flags — for twenty years. To many of us, the sight may be objectionable, even grating. But in the Israel of 2026, causing offense remains, as yet, no crime.

When the police detain a man sitting quietly in a café simply because his clothing offends the eye of a passerby, they cease to be police and become an instrument of suppression. Thugs in uniform.

(Henceforth: the Ben Gvir Police.)

Every officer who acted as a thug in this incident deserves to be fired — and sent flying like a missile straight toward Iran.

Our interview with Alex Sinclair, in which he recounts the story in greater details and shares what he thinks it means about Israeli society, will follow in the next few days.

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