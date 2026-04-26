Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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S. Levin's avatar
S. Levin
2hEdited

I saw this on Times of Israel and was horrified, didn't know who the kippah wearer was at the time. I read his book, & met him at a book-talk event at the local JCC. I hope that heads will roll at the police station (but not too optimisitc). Reminds me of some events (though different) happening here in the US. Our two countries are in dire straights.

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Wally's avatar
Wally
1h

This event feeds the narrative of the western press where it was featured as well. The North American police forces have equally limited cognitive volume but they know the oversight of this type of action could be swift as it is a religious desecration.

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