"Life on the Frontlines": Israelis who fought in this war tell their story—for themselves, their families, and for our collective future.

On October 7th, as the worst attacks on the country were still underway, 300,000 reservists answered the call and reported for duty.

They asked no questions. They fought for their country. They lost friends. They made impossible choices. And then they came home — to work, to family, to school pickup. And then again, back to the front. Back and forth, neither here nor there.

Life on the Frontlines has launched the first-of-its-kind global digital archive to record, preserve, and share the unfiltered testimonies of Israeli reservists, building bridges of understanding, healing, and remembrance across generations, communities, and humanity.

Using long-form podcast-setting conversations with professional interviewers, the organization aims to to create the largest oral history archive of Israeli reservists at battle.

Inspired by groundbreaking archives like the Shoah Foundation, 9/11 Memorials and others, “Life on the Frontlines” is recording these stories while they’re fresh — with honesty, emotion, and clarity.

Today, we meet two of the people at the helm of this project, and emerge with a much more robust sense of the complexities of what soldiers faced when they were called up, when they were at war, and no less — when they tried to come home.

If, after listening to the conversation, you are interested in learning more and hearing some of these stories (some of which are in English), here are some links that might be useful.

Yonit Golub Serkin is an Investor and Chief Business Officer at embARC Ventures investing in early-stage HealthTech companies. She has served at the nexus of tech and the public sector leading Israel’s largest tech accelerator, and founding two Venture Capital vehicles. As a frequent speaker and advocate, she has built initiatives bridging Israel and diaspora Jewry that have been featured at AIPAC, UJA, CJP, Brandeis University and others.

Before immigrating to Israel in 2010, Yonit served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development in the Office of Mayor Michael Bloomberg and as spokeswoman for the NYC Economic Development Corporation. Yonit holds an MA in International Studies and Economics from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a BA from Johns Hopkins University. Named one of Israel’s “40 Under 40” by The Marker Magazine in 2014.

Netanel Ben Shushan is a veteran Journalist, Program Editor and Content Director for leading Israeli television and radio networks. He was among the founders of Kan 11 and Channel 14 and was showrunner for some of the networks most watched shows. Today, Netanel serves as a content director and strategic advisor to non-profit organizations, government ministries and companies.

Netanel began his military service as a paratrooper in 2005, and has served in the unit’s reserves since 2008. A native of Sderot, he has served nearly 500 days in reserves since the launch of the October 7th War, in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. Netanel earned his MA in Public Policy from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a BA in Communications at Ariel University.

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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