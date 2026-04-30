"Looking Up"—Elena Neuman's film about an IDF veteran, resilience and the human spirit, at Jerusalem's Begin Center
For our Israel-based readers: I'll be in conversation with Elena Neuman on Monday, May 11, after the screening of her movie. It's open to the public—see information below.
Screening of “Looking Up”
11 May at 19:00
This inspiring film follows Eitan Armon, a young IDF veteran grappling with the challenge of losing his vision, as he sets his limited sights on the ultimate test of endurance—climbing Yosemite National Park’s iconic El Capitan, one of the world’s most formidable granite walls. “Looking Up” chronicles Eitan’s remarkable journey, offering a powerful message of resilience and reminding us that no obstacle is insurmountable for those who choose to face life with positivity and purpose.
Register here to see this remarkable movie and to join us for the evening.