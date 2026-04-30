Screening of “Looking Up”

11 May at 19:00

This inspiring film follows Eitan Armon, a young IDF veteran grappling with the challenge of losing his vision, as he sets his limited sights on the ultimate test of endurance—climbing Yosemite National Park’s iconic El Capitan, one of the world’s most formidable granite walls. “Looking Up” chronicles Eitan’s remarkable journey, offering a powerful message of resilience and reminding us that no obstacle is insurmountable for those who choose to face life with positivity and purpose.