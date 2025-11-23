Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eli Zeira, 1928-2025
On Zeira's passing, it's worth comparing the aftermath of the Yom Kippur War to our most recent war, internally as well as diplomatically.
Major General Eli Zeira, the head of Military Intelligence before and during the Yom Kippur War, died a few days ago at the age of 97. A tremendous amount has been about Zeira in the past few days (the Times of Israel obituary is here), so there’s no point reviewing all that here.
Instead, I’ll use this occasion to paste a few pages from my ISRAEL: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn, from the section that immediately follows the Yom Kippur War, to raise some contrasts between what ensured after the Yom Kippur War with what is unfolding in our own time.
It had been quite some time since I’d heard Zeira’s name, or had even thought about him. In fact, had someone asked me last week if he was still alive, I wouldn’t have been certain. I recalled that someone from that period had died not too long ago—but of course that was Zvi Zamir, who was then head of the Mossad. Zeira, in contrast, headed Intelligence in the IDF.
When I read that Zeira had died, my immediate reaction was to wonder how mentally acute he’d been these past two and a bit years. Was he aware of what had happened? The similarities? The differences? If he was with it (I don’t know whether he was — I asked a few friends “in the know” and they didn’t know), did he feel that this “repeat” catastrophe somehow vindicated him, or did October 7 bring back waves of horror, guilt and responsibility?
I do not know.
If he did remain alert for all this time, 52 years is a very, very long time to carry that burden. As demonstrated in the photo that I posted a few weeks ago of Herzi Halevi, who was IDF Chief of Staff on October 7, the pain can be literally unbearable.
As we’ll see below, some of Zeira’s colleagues, though approximately his age, carried that burden for far less time, for tragic reasons.
Zeira, it’s worth noting, never backed away from insisting that responsibility for the calamity did not lie with him, but rather, lay with Zamir and the Mossad. Ironically, though, the lengths to which he went to make his case only got him in hotter water. As the Times of Israel notes in a different article,
The feud between the two men has revolved around Ashraf Marwan, son-in-law of former Egyptian president Gamel Abdel Nasser and Mossad source, who twice warned of war in the weeks leading up to Yom Kippur 1973. The second such warning was delivered personally to Zamir, who had flown to London on the night of October 4, after hearing from the source that Egypt, with a standing army 1 million strong, would wage war against Israel on Saturday, October 6.
Zeira, who was dismissed from his post as head of Military Intelligence after the war, has long claimed that Marwan was an untrustworthy double agent. In 2004, seeking to promote this theory, he revealed the agent’s name.
Three years later — and five years after journalist Ahron Bregman first revealed his name in the pages of an Egyptian daily — Marwan tumbled off a London balcony to his death.
There is, by the way, a fascinating biography of Marwan entitled ANGEL: The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel, by Uri Bar-Joseph, which is a fun and gripping read:
With all that as background, we can begin to compare what happened after the Yom Kippur War to what is happening now. First those few pages from the history, and then we’ll point to some ways to compare the two wars, which began fifty years apart, almost to the day:
What happened to the political opposition as a result of the war
The political fate of the politicians who were at the helm when the war broke out. They officially “got a pass,” but that backfired.
What happened to American Jewish relations with Israel as a result of the war
The results of the national Commission of Inquiry, which Golda Meir had to have known was risky for her, but with which she proceeded nonetheless
Eli Zeira’s long life after the war, compared with those of some of his colleagues
THE WAR HAD PROFOUND political ramifications, as well. As early as November 13, 1973, Menachem Begin attacked both Golda Meir and the government in the Knesset for what he said was their incompetent handling of the war. Begin had been relegated to the opposition for decades, but now Israelis were listening. Even more damaging to the Labor Party’s hegemony, however, was the Agranat Commission, established to investigate what had happened in the period leading up to the war. The commission was appointed on November 21, 1973, and published its findings on April 1, 1974. It held the army brass accountable for numerous failures, but for the most part, sidestepped placing blame on the government. Three senior army officials—David Elazar (chief of staff), General Eli Zeira (head of the intelligence branch), and Shmuel Gonen (chief of the Southern Command)—were stripped of their positions. Gonen left Israel immediately thereafter, living out the rest of his life in Africa. He died of a heart attack at the age of sixty-one. David Elazar also died of a heart attack, in April 1976, less than three years after the war. He was fifty-one years old. [emphasis added here]
Though the Agranat Commission was less critical of Golda Meir and Moshe Dayan, that in some ways actually made matters worse for the political echelon. They seemed to be getting a “pass”; the public grew angry and disgusted and began to clamor for politicians’ resignations.
