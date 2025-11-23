Photo, undated, Israel Defense Forces

Major General Eli Zeira, the head of Military Intelligence before and during the Yom Kippur War, died a few days ago at the age of 97. A tremendous amount has been about Zeira in the past few days (the Times of Israel obituary is here), so there’s no point reviewing all that here.

Times of Israel Screenshot

Instead, I’ll use this occasion to paste a few pages from my ISRAEL: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn, from the section that immediately follows the Yom Kippur War, to raise some contrasts between what ensured after the Yom Kippur War with what is unfolding in our own time.

It had been quite some time since I’d heard Zeira’s name, or had even thought about him. In fact, had someone asked me last week if he was still alive, I wouldn’t have been certain. I recalled that someone from that period had died not too long ago—but of course that was Zvi Zamir, who was then head of the Mossad. Zeira, in contrast, headed Intelligence in the IDF.

When I read that Zeira had died, my immediate reaction was to wonder how mentally acute he’d been these past two and a bit years. Was he aware of what had happened? The similarities? The differences? If he was with it (I don’t know whether he was — I asked a few friends “in the know” and they didn’t know), did he feel that this “repeat” catastrophe somehow vindicated him, or did October 7 bring back waves of horror, guilt and responsibility?

I do not know.

If he did remain alert for all this time, 52 years is a very, very long time to carry that burden. As demonstrated in the photo that I posted a few weeks ago of Herzi Halevi, who was IDF Chief of Staff on October 7, the pain can be literally unbearable.

As we’ll see below, some of Zeira’s colleagues, though approximately his age, carried that burden for far less time, for tragic reasons.

Zeira, it’s worth noting, never backed away from insisting that responsibility for the calamity did not lie with him, but rather, lay with Zamir and the Mossad. Ironically, though, the lengths to which he went to make his case only got him in hotter water. As the Times of Israel notes in a different article,

The feud between the two men has revolved around Ashraf Marwan, son-in-law of former Egyptian president Gamel Abdel Nasser and Mossad source, who twice warned of war in the weeks leading up to Yom Kippur 1973. The second such warning was delivered personally to Zamir, who had flown to London on the night of October 4, after hearing from the source that Egypt, with a standing army 1 million strong, would wage war against Israel on Saturday, October 6. Zeira, who was dismissed from his post as head of Military Intelligence after the war, has long claimed that Marwan was an untrustworthy double agent. In 2004, seeking to promote this theory, he revealed the agent’s name. Three years later — and five years after journalist Ahron Bregman first revealed his name in the pages of an Egyptian daily — Marwan tumbled off a London balcony to his death.

There is, by the way, a fascinating biography of Marwan entitled ANGEL: The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel, by Uri Bar-Joseph, which is a fun and gripping read:

With all that as background, we can begin to compare what happened after the Yom Kippur War to what is happening now. First those few pages from the history, and then we’ll point to some ways to compare the two wars, which began fifty years apart, almost to the day:

What happened to the political opposition as a result of the war

The political fate of the politicians who were at the helm when the war broke out. They officially “got a pass,” but that backfired.

What happened to American Jewish relations with Israel as a result of the war

The results of the national Commission of Inquiry, which Golda Meir had to have known was risky for her, but with which she proceeded nonetheless

Eli Zeira’s long life after the war, compared with those of some of his colleagues