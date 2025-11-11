Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

S. Levin
Nov 11

And then there's that young woman (datiyah) who went to Israel to help with the harvest, was arrested (supposedly for being in a military zone -- I don't know if that's true or not, but how could someone's olive tree be in a military zone...) who's now been banned from the country for 10 years.

When I first read (a while back) about these settler terrorists I couldn't understand why they weren't being arrested -- an obvious chillul hashem.

Viktor Khandourine
Nov 11

I've been reluctant to do what I'm doing for so long, because I want people to hear both sides.

I really don't like it when I suggest hearing both sides. They insult me, start long, demagogic arguments, which I hate, and try in every way to prove me wrong. But it's impossible to prove me wrong because I'm not expressing a point of view. I'm simply proposing that both points of view be considered.

Let's start with the fact that you're right. Violence is wrong, and peace is good. There are cases of settler violence, and that's a fact.

Now I'll do my unpleasant work. The article doesn't mention that radical settlers are a small minority of the settlers, and only a tiny fraction of radical settlers use violence. Anyone reading your article won't understand this and will assume that every settler is an Arab-hating radical criminal who chops down Arab olive groves before lunch and sets fire to Arab settlements after lunch.

Many people blame settlers for being armed and believe that weapons are necessary for violence, but no one has ever seen statistics on how many terrorists were stopped simply because an armed settler was nearby, or how many lives were saved.

I don't want to argue with the Times of Israel, although they didn't conduct their own investigation, simply reporting information from the UN. But I would like journalists to investigate what exactly triggered the settler violence, and what happened a day or two before. I don't follow the news in Judea and Samaria very closely, but often when I read and watch reports of settler violence and then inquire about what happened in the area a day or two before, I get a different picture.

And one more small but important detail. You didn't say who Oded Yedaya was, why he ended up where he did, or under what circumstances he was injured. Furthermore, your readers may not know what the village of Huwara is, what it is known for among Israelis, or why settlers might have attacked it.

That's why I hate writing what I write. I try to see the whole picture, not just the individual pieces. I'm not trying to justify anyone, I just want those who read the news to decide who's right and who's wrong based on more complete information.

