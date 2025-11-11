Every now and then, there are posts that I simply hate writing. Today’s is one of them. This story is terrible and its implications are worse. But the purpose of Israel from the Inside is not just to share the things that make us feel proud or hopeful, but rather, to share what is going on inside Israel and in conversations among Israelis. Israeli social media has exploded with discussion of the subject below, which is why any semblance of fairness or balance requires that we share it — no matter how sad it may make some of us. BUT SO THAT WE END ON A HOPEFUL NOTE, MAKE SURE YOU GET TO THE VERY BOTTOM OF THIS POST AND TO THE VIDEO OF VALERIE HAMATY SINGING LEONARD COHEN’S HALLELUJAH IN ARABIC AT THE RABIN MEMORIAL IN TEL AVIV JUST A FEW DAYS AGO. THAT, TOO, COUD HAPPEN NOWHERE BUT IN ISRAEL.

I’ve only had to testify in a criminal case in Israeli court one time. It was many, many years ago, in 2002, and I was part of a group of kippah-wearing Israelis who went to Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), just to stand around as local Palestinians harvested their olive crop. The idea was that if there were religious, Jewish Israelis standing around, the local radical settlers, who had been attacking Arabs who were trying to harvest their trees, would leave them alone. What, the settlers were going to attack Jews?

Well, yes. They would, and they did. And since I was there, and took some pictures, the police eventually came to my office and took my camera for a while, and then, I received a summons to testify in court (the actual testimony was in 2003).

I wrote about this in Home to Stay: One American Family’s Chronicle of Miracles and Struggles in Contemporary Israel and in the coming days I’ll share most of that chapter with our paid subscribers.

But the “violence” that I saw then, more than twenty-years ago, was child’s play relative to what’s going on now. There was stone throwing, some pushing and shoving, and occasionally, some not-terribly serious injuries. Yes, here and there, it was worse, but for the most part, it was ugly and a badge of shame for the Jewish people, but not yet entirely unhinged.

That, though, was then. Now, things are different, as you can see with Oded Yedaya, above. First, though, some background. Precise numbers are very hard to come by, and those that one can find are highly contested. But the Times of Israel felt comfortable sharing the following this past weekend:

A full list would take far too much of our readers’ time (and it can all be found online in any event), but as a reminder, here are a few of the incidents that received the most attention:

Huwara Rampage - February 26, 2023

Hundreds of Israeli settlers attacked Huwara and three nearby villages, torching hundreds of Palestinian homes, businesses, a school, and numerous vehicles. One Palestinian man was shot dead and 100 Palestinians were injured, four critically. Despite the intensity of the attacks, six arrested suspects were released by Israeli police, and two others were issued administrative detention orders.

Turmus Ayya Attack - June 21, 2023

About 400 settlers marched down the village’s main road after the burial of Israeli victims of a Palestinian shooting attack. Omar Qattin, a 27-year-old electrician and father of two, was killed. Twelve residents were wounded by live fire and more than 60 vehicles and 30 homes were set on fire. Sixteen Israeli suspects were detained in the aftermath but all were released without charge.

Jit Village Attack - August 15, 2024

More than 70 armed settlers invaded the town, firing bullets and tear gas at residents and setting several homes and cars on fire. Rashid Sedda (also reported as Mahmoud Abdel Qader Sadda), a 23-year-old, was killed after sustaining a chest injury. The Times of Israel reported that four settlers, including a minor, were detained and suspected of terrorism in connection with this and several other incidents.

Community Displacements

Between October 14 and 23, 2023, the entire community of about 50 people in Khirbet al-Ratheem was displaced due to attacks by armed men in military uniforms whom residents recognized as settlers. All residents of Khirbet Zanuta were also forced to leave due to settler attacks.

On October 12, 2023, eight households comprising 51 people were displaced from the Shihda WaHamlan herding community in Nablus after settlers threatened them at gunpoint, saying they would kill them and set their tents on fire.

And what about arrests and prosecutions?

Here, the figures are painful. According to the Israeli watchdog organization, Yesh Din, between 2005 and September 2023, 93.7% of all investigation files into cases of violence by Israeli civilians against Palestinians in the West Bank were closed without an indictment. Only 3% of investigation files led to a conviction.

Now we can turn to Oded Yedaya, and some of what’s being said on social media, to give a sense of the frustration of at least one swathe of Israeli society.

First, a post by Yedaya’s daughter:

And in a further post, she wrote:

I want to use the tiny bit of attention my father’s injury received to say a word to Bibi, who was my father’s good friend during their army days. Bibi, you are responsible for the fact that those terrorists almost murdered my father yesterday. You’ve allowed nationalist terrorism to run wild for years without restraint. You brought the people who incite the burning of villages into your coalition, gave them control over everything happening in the West Bank, in the army, and in the police. You give them backing—to shoot, beat, wound, kill, and burn without interference. And you have the power to stop all of it. Please share this so it reaches him. NB— I don’t actually have any hope that Bibi will do anything. It’s up to us. To replace him quickly, with a leadership that doesn’t view them as brothers and natural partners.

There have been, of course, hundreds of posts about this horrific event, but for now, I’ll share just one, written by Ishay Rosen-Zvi, who teaches rabbinic literature at the Department of Jewish Philosophy and Talmud at Tel-Aviv University (he is, by the way, a simply fabulous teacher of Talmud—learning with him is an astounding experience).

Yes, Bibi is to blame. He’s the leader. He could end it in a moment—call the Chief of Staff and say: enough. But this is good for him. Two hundred and fifty pogrom incidents just in October. That’s good. It’s payment for Smotgbir, for the settlers’ patrons, and in any case, there’s no chance he’ll get into trouble with them over a few Arabs or leftists. And it also creates more chaos and pits parts of society against each other, which is always good for populists. But he’s not the only one to blame. All the systems of government are guilty—the army, the police, the Shin Bet—for letting this go on unhindered (no arrests in October! Two hundred and fifty incidents, filmed, in broad daylight, and no arrests). The settlement leaders who wink and keep supporting and funding the violent outposts. And the media, which simply hides it all. As if it never happened. And those who are silent are also guilty. Sometimes I argue with rabbis here, but I understand where they’re coming from, their language and worldview. In this case, Heaven is my witness—I don’t understand. It’s not that I disagree; I don’t understand. Why are you silent? Why, other than Rabbi Avia HaCohen, does no one write about this, protest, or cry out? Is this a marginal issue in your eyes? You don’t have the strength to deal with it? Are you afraid to clash with the hard core? Why the hell are you all silent?

My point in posting about this deeply troubling subject is not to take a stab at the Prime Minister. He has many successes to his credit (the economy decades ago, and more recently, (mostly) destroying Hezbollah, (for now) eradicating Iran’s nuclear capability and for battering Hamas very badly—even if he couldn’t deliver on his promise of “total victory”. He also has many mistakes and failures to account for. That accounting either will happen, or it won’t.

This isn’t about the Prime Minister. The facts here aren’t contested. No one is saying that Oded Yedaya fell, or attacked first. No one is denying what is happening in those Palestinian towns and villages. One can believe that Israel should annex the whole thing (for theological or security reasons), or one might alternatively believe that Israel should pull out entirely (again, for moral or security reasons). And there are obviously many other options “in the middle.”

What one cannot do, I hope and pray, is make an argument that this is anything but a violation of the fundamental creed on which a Jewish state should be founded. What one certainly ought not to is pretend that this is not happening, because our kids and grandchildren know that it’s happening; and one day, we’re going to call on them again, to ask them to risk everything to defend this place.

If this doesn’t stop, what will happen to their motivation? If this doesn’t stop, what will happen to the portion of the Jewish communities in the Diaspora who still support us, but who won’t be able to knowing that Israeli governments, both left and right, have failed to put an end to this?

Putting a stop to this obviously would not be that hard to do. It just takes will.

And if we’ve learned anything over the past two years, it is that when the Israeli people has the will, it can accomplish almost anything.

The notion that almost anything is possible brings us to Valerie Hamaty, an Israeli Arab singer and actress, who sang Leonard Cohen’s HALLELUJAH in Arabic at the recent Rabin Memorial in Tel Aviv.

Valerie Hamaty, 26 years old, ]was born and raised in Jaffa, Tel Aviv, to an Arab Christian Orthodox family. Her father owns a tapas bar and pizzeria in Jaffa, while her mother is a tax consultant. She attended Collège des Frères de Jaffa, and later Ironi Dalet High School in Tel Aviv, majoring in biology and chemistry.

After graduating from high school, she began studying at Rimon School of Jazz and Contemporary Music in Ramat HaSharon, where she completed a two-year course, and among other things, won third place in the Shirimon competition.

Here’s her rendition of Leonard Cohen in Arabic, following which she speaks to the crowd in Hebrew. It is from moments like that that hope springs, at least for me.