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No, you can't ease our pain. But yes, you should care about us more than you care about them.
This Yom HaZikaron, when we've come to understand that this war will never end, those abroad who want to be our partners need to do one very simple thing. Love us more.
Apr 21, 2026
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Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis
Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!
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