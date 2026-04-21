Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

No, you can't ease our pain. But yes, you should care about us more than you care about them.

This Yom HaZikaron, when we've come to understand that this war will never end, those abroad who want to be our partners need to do one very simple thing. Love us more.
Daniel Gordis
Apr 21, 2026
∙ Paid
undefined
IDF Spokesperson Unit
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel Gordis.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel Gordis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture