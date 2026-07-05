We begin our week with just a few glimpses — how the country is feeling, what Israel’s collective eye on America is watching with great concern, and a truly memorable moment from this past Thursday, which was the Fast of the Seventeenth of Tammuz.

Amos Biderman is the political cartoonist for Ha’aretz. Note that even in Ha’aretz, which is read largely (though obviously not exclusively) by left-leaning and secular readers, Biblical allusions are simply matter of fact, as is the sense that America is selling us down the river. Ha’aretz no doubt gets some pleasure from the utter and colossal collapse of the Bibi-Trump bromance, but that’s for another time.

In the meantime, the cartoon above. Three simple biblical words: ואיה השה לעולה, “but where is the sheep for the burnt offering?”

It’s an obvious reference to Genesis 22:7, in the story of the Binding of Isaac.

Then Abraham said to his servants, “You stay here with the donkey. The boy and I will go up there; we will worship and we will return to you.” Abraham took the wood for the burnt offering and put it on his son Isaac. He himself took the firestone and the knife; and the two walked off together. Then Isaac said to his father Abraham, “Father!” And he answered, “Yes, my son.” And he said, “Here are the firestone and the wood; but where is the sheep for the burnt offering?” And Abraham said, “It is God who will see to the sheep for this burnt offering, my son.” And the two of them walked on together.

Yes, the two will likely continue to walk on together, but we know what Isaac does not — one of them is about to sacrifice the other.

Is God going to prevent this one, too? One wonders if Ha’aretz intended that question, as well.

Why the deep and virtually wall-to-wall cynicism about America? That’s a subject about which entire books will be written, but here’s Yedi’ot’s front page this past Friday. The headline in the (added) yellow block reads:

The American administration has decided to drop the demand that Hamas disarm as a condition of rebuilding Gaza.

Hamas 1 :: Israel 0.

We all know where this is likely to lead. Probably not a great idea to invest too much in those buildings that the US is going to start building in Gaza. They will likely have a short half-life, tragically.

Back in the horrifying days when there were still live hostages being held, many of the synagogues in our south-Jerusalem community would meet on Shabbat morning after services at the corner of the railroad track park and Pierre Koenig street, at what’s called the “Oranim Junction,” for a silent protest. People wore white. A few held signs, or flags. There was some singing. Some teaching of Torah. But nothing more than that … It was Shabbat.

Still, for many of us, that busy intersection, which we go by all the time, will always carry with it the memories of those heartbreaking but inspiring Shabbat mornings.

We met there again on Thursday afternoon, the Seventeenth of Tammuz, the Fast Day that marks the Romans’ breeching the walls of Jerusalem. That day just happened to be the 1000th day of this forever-war, quiet-ish for now but almost certainly not for long.

I went with a friend from DC, who was visiting Israel for a couple of weeks. “Not what you see on Wisconsin Avenue,” he quipped. That’s true. Moments like these are precisely why many of us could never imagine living anywhere else. No matter what.

A few images, and a few comments.

The assembled crowd on Thursday afternoon.

Lifting the Torah after the conclusion of the Torah reading

In these two photos, notice who's walking by on the walkway, feeling no hesitation about being exactly where they are. Which is exactly as it should be.

Past, present and future: the newspaper ad about the train coming to Jerusalem in 1892 (more on which below), the two women walking by, and the passerby who's armed, because this isn't over.

Reproduction of 1892 newspaper announcement: “Thunder, Roar and Fury: The steam engine has come to Jerusalem. October 26, 1892.” That’s five years before the First Zionist Congress.

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Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of July 5th and July 12th. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.

For Hebrew speakers, a panel about an article I just wrote for HaShiloach, on the intellectual roots of American Jewish anti-Zionism. Panel includes Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, Dr. Masua Sagiv (previously on our podcast) and Dr. Sagi Barmak, Editor in Chief of HaShiloach. July 21 at 630 pm in Jerusalem.

For tickets: https://hashiloach.org.il/american-jewry/