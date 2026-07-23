It was a ping on my phone yesterday that led me to hunt down the video we’re sharing today. A few hours before Tisha B’Av began last night, I got a text (sent to many thousands) from one of the people who had led the anti-judicial reform protest movement three years ago, and who was calling on Israelis to mobilize for the coming elections. “Three years …
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On Tisha B'Av three years ago, we could not possibly have imagined ...
I recorded this video with CJP's Rabbi Marc Baker three years ago. Back then, we wondered: would Israel survive? Did we even have an army? Would everyone leave? Would Judicial Reform destroy us?
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Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis
Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!
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