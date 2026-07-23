Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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On Tisha B'Av three years ago, we could not possibly have imagined ...

I recorded this video with CJP's Rabbi Marc Baker three years ago. Back then, we wondered: would Israel survive? Did we even have an army? Would everyone leave? Would Judicial Reform destroy us?
Daniel Gordis
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It was a ping on my phone yesterday that led me to hunt down the video we’re sharing today. A few hours before Tisha B’Av began last night, I got a text (sent to many thousands) from one of the people who had led the anti-judicial reform protest movement three years ago, and who was calling on Israelis to mobilize for the coming elections. “Three years …

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