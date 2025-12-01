Photo, edited, Credit Matthew Sherman

Some thirteen years ago, I debated Peter Beinart at Columbia University, with Bari Weiss moderating. Those were the days when I would still share a stage with Beinart, and those were the days when I would still step foot on the campus of my alma mater, Columbia. A lot has changed since then.

The day after the debate, Tablet Magazine reported:

“Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you know who these two men are,” began Bari Weiss, Tablet Magazine’s news and politics editor. “Peter Beinart, who is on the far-left,” she continued, getting laughter as she gestured to the man sitting, yes, farther to her left. “And Dr. Daniel Gordis slightly to his right.”

Even if you have been living in a cave, you know who Bari Weiss is. Of the three of us that night—Bari Weiss, Peter Beinart and myself—one, by sheer force of her prodigious talent, intellectual creativity and passionate drive—has since taken the world by storm. One of us has chugged along. And one of us, I believe, has abandoned his people.

Photo, edited, credit Matthew Sherman

For years, readers of Israel from the Inside have periodically suggested that I weigh in on Beinart, but I’ve chosen not to. There were several reasons.

First, the purpose of this blog and podcast is to focus on what’s unfolding “inside Israel,” particularly by looking at dimensions of Israel that are not typically covered by mainstream press. And since Beinart is based and does almost all his work in the United States, he didn’t really fit that focus.

And second, Beinart’s arguments have been so thoroughly discredited by thoughtful people committed to the Jewish future (there’s a list of some of the most important responses to his work below) that it seemed there was really very little to add.

So, given my resistance to writing about Beinart in the past, what changed? Why address his unabashedly anti-Zionist positions now? What changed, most immediately, is that last week, Peter Beinart was in Israel and spoke at Tel Aviv University (“inside Israel”). After I saw the ad for the lecture, I found myself looking back and leafing through some of the stuff that Beinart’s written—and I realized that I think about his work slightly differently now, in the aftermath of October 7th.

Beyond that immediate change, though, it’s clear (more on which at the very end of today’s post) that Israel has lost the hearts and minds of a huge portion of America, including its Jews. If we’re going to address that, we need to understand why Beinart’s message got zero traction in Israel, while his most recent anti-Zionist book became a New York Times best-seller.

The purpose of today’s post, and Part II later this week, is to share how October 7th and the war that followed have sharpened my understand of why I find Beinart’s view not just wrong, and somewhat dangerous (because it distances some Jews not only from Israel but from Jewish life), but mostly, alien to the essence of Judaism as I understand it, and as I think many Israelis do.

Back to Beinart’s lecture in Tel Aviv:

It was not a good week for either Tel Aviv University or Beinart.

What possessed Tel Aviv University to host a lecture by someone who is expressly in favor of ending Israel as a Jewish state (more on that below) is beyond me. I’m sure there were considerations that I’m not aware of, and likely pressures that have not yet been made public. Also, good people and good institutions can make mistakes, and to my mind—as was the case for many Israelis—TAU’s decision to host Beinart was a serious misstep. It happens.

Beinart, perhaps unlike TAU, knew that his appearance in Israel to speak to Israelis would be highly contested. Indeed, that was precisely what he wanted. To ensure that it would be controversial, he posted something on X that made it clear that he had no intention of speaking about the topic that had apparently been agreed upon.

The lecture was promoted as being about America—“Trump, Israel and the Future of American Democracy.” However, if you look carefully at what Beinart wrote on X (where he said that he would be speaking in Israel, which “practices not only apartheid but genocide” to “challenge Jewish supremacy,” apparently his new appellation for Zionism and the Jewish state), you’ll note that the words “Trump,” “American” and “democracy” (the three key words of his ostensible topic) are all entirely absent.

Peter came to Israel and to Tel Aviv University not to speak about American democracy, but instead, to lecture Israelis about war crimes, genocide, and Jewish “superiority.” Not surprisingly, there were calls from the right to have the lecture cancelled, but there were also harsh postings from very moderate, nuanced journalists most definitely not associated with the right who also lambasted Beinart as an enemy of the Jewish state.

Consider, for example, Nadav Eyal’s post on X:

Nadav Eyal didn’t explicitly ask why Tel Aviv University would host a lecture like this, but the question certainly hangs in the air after reading his post.

Objections came not only from the Israeli right, center and even parts of the left, but they poured in from the BDS world, too. In fact, after the lecture, Beinart’s friends in the progressive world were so angry with him that he issued an abject apology to which we’ll discuss in Part II.

A bit of history, and a bit on Beinart’s views:

While Beinart and I have disagreed about matters related to Israel as long as I’ve known him, there were days when I thought that the two of us could not only have a respectful conversation but also model that sort of discourse for a world in which the Israel-conversation was becoming increasingly toxic (though even the worst back then was tame compared to today). To maximize that modeling, we even did a podcast called “Fault Lines” together, under the auspices of The Forward, which though long since over, is still available online.

In the years following the Columbia University evening, Beinart and I debated a few more times. Once at Harvard, I recall, and once at a large Toronto Reform synagogue. There might have been one or two more. We weren’t going to change each other’s positions, and we probably didn’t move the needle much for anyone sitting in the audience, but the conversation itself seemed to me valuable.

That all changed in 2020, though, when Beinart published a much-ballyhooed piece in the New York Times, “I No Longer Believe in a Jewish State.” That piece came out at precisely the same time that a much, much longer version appeared in Jewish Currents (which Beinart edits) under the title “Yavne: A Jewish Case for Equality in Israel-Palestine.”

An aside:

As those who’ve been following it for years know, the “Beinart debate” is at once quite simple but also complex; if you’re just getting your feet wet there, here are some useful places to begin.

Shany Mor—“Peter Beinart’s Grotesque Utopia” (Medium, March 2022; also published in Fathom Journal, October 2020, and reprinted on the Israel Democracy Institute website)

Adi Schwartz and Einat Wilf —“Peter Beinart and Palestinian Refugee ‘Return’: A Critique” (Fathom Journal, June 2021)

Gerald M. Steinberg—“Peter Beinart’s Embrace of Jewish Powerlessness and anti-Zionism” (Jewish Journal, November 2025), a critique of Beinart’s new book, Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza

Elliott Abrams - “American Jewish Anti-Zionist Diasporism: A Critique” (Fathom Journal, May 2024)

Back to Beinart:

In 2020, the world was a very different place. Israel faced challenges, as it always has and likely always will, but it wasn’t a particularly dramatic time (Covid and the Israeli electoral cycle aside). In 2020, Israel was not recovering from the worst day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. In 2020, Israel’s borders hadn’t been horribly breached and its democracy wasn’t under attack. In 2020, Israel was far from the most beloved state in the General Assembly, but it wasn’t a pariah state. In 2020, Diaspora Jewry, certainly in the United States, seemed fairly secure. In 2020, Zionism might have been controversial on some campuses, but it didn’t trigger tent encampments, violence at some universities, or pablum from university presidents trying everything except coherence to answer Elise Stefanik’s questions.

In other words, life was … life. Some things were better, some things were worse, but what Israel has faced these last two-plus years and what American Jews have faced for almost as long were utterly unimaginable.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Give a gift subscription

So when Beinart’s 2020 piece came out, the world didn’t feel like it was teetering on the edge. The Jewish world was simply debating Israel and Israel’s policies, as it long had.

Soon thereafter, few campuses reached out and asked if I’d debate him. Those were emails that I didn’t have to leave overnight to think about them. No, I instinctively answered, I wouldn’t. “Why? Peter’s already agreed.” Nice for Peter. But I couldn’t do that any longer. “Why?” they pressed.

On one level, the “why”, back then, was fairly simple. If you believe, deep in your soul, as I do, that a sovereign State of Israel is critical to the flourishing of the Jewish people (“survival” of the Jewish people might be debatable, but “flourishing” is not), then influential Jews who try to convince a young generation of Jews that the only way to make Judaism and Zionism moral is to end Jewish sovereignty are doing damage to the flourishing of the Jewish people.

Promoting that stance makes you, to my mind, someone who has abandoned their people. (I confess that I’m at a loss for the right word here. In Israel, the word “traitor” has terrible and tragic valence that I want to avoid here—Yitzhak Rabin was called a “traitor” before he was murdered. So that word’s too strong and too toxic to use, but I’m not sure what word is right). But terminology aside, what Beinart has done is to betray the Jewish people’s future, to throw his own people to the wolves. Others (including dear friends of mine whom I admire) have every right to share a stage with him, but I can’t.

Now, as I noted above, when I found myself leafing through some Beinart writings after I saw the announcement of his lecture, I realized that my objections to his view had shifted in light of what we’ve learned about Israel’s uniqueness, about the Jewish people, about the Jewish people’s enemies and the world. I’ll explain that below, but before we go on to why my “why” has changed in light of October 7th and all the horror that’s followed, a caveat to the paragraph above on what constitutes throwing one’s own people to the wolves.