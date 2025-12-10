"Political paradigms have an expiration date." Is that what happened to Zionism?

Whenever people ask me whether the elections we’re scheduled to have in 2026 will be the ones that “finally turn the tide” and create change, I tell them I doubt it. That’s not because Israel doesn’t need change or because change will not come, but because it’s still too early.

It’s useful here to recall 1973 and 1974 — the era after the disastrous Yom Kippur War. Though Golda Meir was at the helm when the calamity unfolded, she was re-elected after the war. It was only after the Agranat Commission (the sort of commission that Benjamin Netanyahu is refusing to appoint) lay the blame squarely at the feet of the IDF leadership—and largely “acquitted” the political echelons—that all hell broke loose, and Golda was soon forced to resign.

Golda Meir was replaced by Yitzchak Rabin, thus continuing the long line of Labor leaders who had run the country since its founding in 1948. And then Rabin won re-election. One might have wondered, back then, “is change never going to come?”

Yet it did. In 1977, Menachem Begin became the first person to unseat Labor after the founding party’s 29 year run, and in many ways, with only brief interruptions, that Likud “run” has continued since then. If 1973 is any indication, change comes not in the first elections or perhaps even in the next, but when the voices and visions that offer something different have ripened.

What are the new, emerging visions for Israel? Who are the people behind them?

Today’s guest, Reuven Taub, is one of the key players. Israel’s malaise is not just about politics, Taub argues in our conversation today—it’s about our essential understanding of who we are and what we’re doing in this region. The Ehud Barak notion that we are the “villa in the jungle”—outsiders who must protect ourselves at all costs against the jungle that surrounds us—is an idea that has expired and that now causes damage.

It’s time to rethink everything, argues Taub. Our geopolitical posture, Israel’s socio-political vision and the Jewish state’s national story—all to energize a new period in our history.

The grandchildren’s generation is intent on re-founding Israel, and today, we hear part of that vision.

Reuven Taub lives in Jerusalem and is a father of three. He is reservist combatant in the Sayeret Matkal special forces unit, and a graduate of the Hesder Yeshiva in Kiryat Shmona. After completing his regular service in the IDF, he joined the civilian sector, and while studying for a degree in Philosophy, Political Science, and Economics (PPE) at the Hebrew University, he was a founding partner in establishing “The Crucible for Leadership”. In addition, he was responsible for developing and managing the Gideonim Program for heads of leadership institutions in Israel. Over the past half decade, Reuven has served as VP of Operations at StatRap.

