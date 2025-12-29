S Novim Godom (С Новым Годом) from Israel—or from some parts of Israel, at least

The video above is part of a much larger social and cultural issue in Israel—the efforts of an immigrant group to explain its traditions to an Israeli society either not terribly interested in them (at best), or outright opposed (in many cases).

When does an immigrant become an Israeli? When they have a perfect Israeli accent? When their Hebrew is every bit as good as their “mother tongue”? When they no longer go back to visit the country from which they came? When their kids have done the army?

Or when they’re buried here?

Or, perhaps, never?

I still recall a story told to me by Professor Seymour Fox, z’l, who as the head of the Mandel Foundation’s work in Israel, was the one who made our aliyah possible by hiring me when we first decided to stay. Seymour told me about a panel at Hebrew University which he’d been invited to join.

Fox had come to Israel in 1967, had raised his kids here, they’d all gone to the army, he’d been the head of the School of Education at Hebrew University—and on and on. He told me that someone was putting together a panel at Hebrew U, and they’d asked him and one other person, who happened to be a foreigner, to participate. Then, this person told Professor Fox, “Now we have to get an Israeli for the program.”

I can still see Seymour’s face—somewhere between very annoyed and actually angry—as he related the story. “When am I going to be Israeli?”, he told me he had asked the person putting the panel together. He reminded her that he’d been in Israel for almost half a century. His kids had done the army. What he didn’t say, but she knew, was that he’d left a deep mark on the School of Education at Hebrew U and, in collaboration with Mort Mandel, was doing more than perhaps anyone in the world to further Diaspora educational leadership by training people in Jerusalem.

“What do they want from me?”, he said to me.

Fox was not the kind of person one trifled with, and people were usually very careful to treat him with great respect. This woman who was putting the panel together hadn’t meant to insult him—it was as obvious to her that he wasn’t Israeli as it was obvious to him that he was.

We went out to dinner last Thursday night with our niece, who’s visiting from the States for a few weeks. As we were getting ready to leave the restaurant, I quipped to my wife and my niece, “Nice having Christmas dinner with you.” Our niece was stunned. “Wow. It’s Christmas. I’d totally forgotten. I love that you don’t even know it’s Christmas here.”

Had we been in Tel Aviv, though, she might not have said that. Because for some Israelis, this week is actually the week of a very important holiday—the Russian holiday of Novy God.

What’s true of Christmas is not as true of New Year’s Eve, which even though it’s not nearly as big a deal here as it is abroad, is still a “thing.” We’re invited to a New Year’s Eve party—is that further indication that we’re not really Israeli?

In the Soviet Union, in which all religious observance was stifled, non-religious celebrations assumed a great deal of importance—people of every culture, after all, need to celebrate at times. For Russian Israelis, birthdays are a very, very big deal, because they were in the USSR, as well. The Soviets could stifle religion, but they couldn’t really stop people from celebrating birthdays.

It’s thus no surprise that in that setting, secular “holiday” festivals also cropped up. Novy God is perhaps the prime example. In the 1930’s, the Soviet regime appropriated certain celebrations as part of its policy to suppress religious holidays, particularly Christmas, and in their stead, created a secular, civic alternative approved by the communist authorities.

Anyone from a Western country who watches the video at the top of this post will immediately recognize what seems to us like Christmas imagery. A character who looks like Santa. Winter imagery. The “Yolka,” an evergreen tree. And more.

It’s precisely the fact that the Christmas-like roots of the holiday are obvious that made Novy God a bit of a controversial issue in Israel for a while. After all, many Israelis (certainly in Jewish cities, even secular ones) see it as a badge of pride that you can be here and not know it’s Christmas.

When the large wave of Russian immigrants arrive in Israel, especially during the 1990s, Novy God came, too. For these immigrants, the holiday became a significant cultural practice, an identity-affirming and nostalgic celebration. Yet what Russian immigrants saw as a wholly secular tradition struck many Israelis as crossing a line that they did not want crossed. Strangely, this led to a Marano-like practice, in which Jews from the Soviet Union who had come “home” to the country where they could ostensibly be who they really were, felt that they had to keep their celebrations behind closed doors; they thus celebrated privately around tables laden with champagne and delicacies in living rooms decorated with lights, tinsel, and their fir tree, the “Yolka.”

Slowly, though, things began to shift. By the late 2010s, high-level Israeli politicians including former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog began releasing videos wishing members of the Russian-speaking community “S Novim Godom” (Happy New Year in Russian).

That, though, is good for votes. What is perhaps a bit more surprising is that in 2022, when Novy God took place on Shabbat, Kibbutz Ein Tzurim, a religious kibbutz in southern Israel, held a special Novy God Shabbat featuring candle lighting and zakuski—a traditional Russian combination of alcohol and Russian small plates.

That would certainly seem like progress—an openness to the traditions of Jewish immigrants to Israel, wherever they come from, just as has slowly but steadily happened with the Moroccan Mimouna or the Ethiopian Jews’ Sigd (which are widely recognized—particularly the Mimouna, as more than half of Israel’s Jews are Mizrachi, and it’s been widely adopted).

But it’s not really as simple as that, obviously. For what strikes Russian immigrants as a perfectly secular moment of joy has imagery that strikes many Westerners as distinctly Christian, even if that’s not at all the intent. Had there been lots of Novy God symbolism across Jerusalem (which there isn’t—there’s a lot more in Tel Aviv), my niece would probably have assumed that it was Christmas-related; nothing wrong with that, but she wouldn’t have been struck by how utterly different this place is.

So, embrace Novy God? Shun it?

That’s a decision we may not have to make.

With time, one of two things is likely to happen. One possibility is that Novy God will disappear as subsequent generations of Israelis of Russian descent care about it a lot less (we still do Thanksgiving—on Friday night, not Thursday—but it’s our grandchildren who love it, while our kids pretty much couldn’t care less). Or, alternatively, Novy God will take on some Israelis characteristics that we can’t yet predict. Here and there in Tel Aviv these days, one sees (in a mall, quite often) a display featuring a fir tree adorned with a Star of David. In the States, someone would probably assume that it was Jews for Jesus; here, it’s just Jews still trying to figure out how to make home feel like home.

Umberto Cassuto, more commonly known as Moshe David Cassuto (1883–1951), was an Italian historian, rabbi and biblical scholar. Cassuto argued that tzitzit, the fringes that traditional Jewish men wear (sometimes under their clothing, sometimes out), had Egyptian roots. Fringes and tassels, he claimed, were a known status symbol in ancient Egypt, often associated with nobility or high office. Thus, by commanding the Israelites to wear tzitzit (Numbers 15:37–41), he suggested, the Torah was essentially democratizing a symbol of dignity and elevated status; the commandment to wear tzitzit was the Torah’s way of arguing that it was all of Israel, not just a few select Egyptians, who were nobility, or royalty.

It’s not clear if Cassuto was right. But if he was, then a Novy God tree with a Jewish star on top is part of a dynamic as old as Judaism itself.

Perhaps, then, it’s finally time this week to embrace immigrants from the former USSR and this year, and say

S Novim Godom.

