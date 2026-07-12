Some things are forever—like European anti-Semitism, and, it seems, Israel’s ongoing war

It was only a five-minute drive, at the very most, from the Oslo train station to our hotel, and we could have walked it. But we’d been traveling all day and our suitcases weren’t small, so we decided to hop in a cab.

“Where are you from?” the driver asked.

“New York,” I answered. This, after all, is Europe, and I wasn’t in the mood. In Bergen and in Flåm, I had said “Israel” when people asked. My wife and I had agreed that we weren’t going to do that, but somehow, hiding where we live felt cowardly, so I found myself saying “Israel” and not “New York” in those places (my “coming out of the Israel closet,” as my wife called my repeated faux pas). But that was there and this was here.

It turns out that “New York” was a good call.

“Where are you from?” I asked the driver. “Somalia,” he said.

“How long have you lived in Norway?” I asked. “Thirty years.”

That, I assumed, would be the end of the conversation. After all, about 2 minutes of our five-minute cab ride were already behind us. But, no …

“Norway very good country,” our driver continued. “People here very nice. Very kind. Is very democratic.”

“Yeah, people here do seem very nice,” I said. That wasn’t entirely true (perhaps because I’d come out of the Israel closet a few times), but whatever.

“America, terrible. Donald Trump is the face of the real America. Terrible man, terrible country. He’s with i-Pak and the Sionists.” He’d said AIPAC as if it rhymed with iPad.

I was deliberating whether to respond, but the feeling of my wife’s fingers digging into my thigh, rapidly cutting off circulation to my leg, no doubt contributed to my decision not to get into it. I didn’t say anything.

But he wasn’t about to let the pregnant silence continue. Did he suspect we were Jewish? I still don’t know. My wife says definitely yes.

“Do you know i-Pak?” he asked. Now, I could have said that yes, I know quite a bit about i-Pak, probably a lot more than he does, or I could have mentioned that the President of i-Pak is one of my dearest friends (said friend and I don’t agree about everything, but I’m old school, and believe that you can adore people who might see things differently than you do).

But there was still that circulation problem in my thigh; I said, “No, I don’t know i-Pak.”

“You should. Terrible people. Sionists.” He went on a bit about the Sionists.

Never have the words “Here your hotel” brought such relief.

Norway is in World Cup frenzy, not surprisingly. Everyone’s wearing t-shirts with Norwegian flags, scarves with Norwegian flags, hats with Norwegian flags. All good. Late Thursday night, when France beat Morocco, we were already asleep; I thus can’t vouch for what was happening on the streets of Oslo, most likely with our taxi driver’s kids’ generation.

But what happened in other places, we do know. I didn’t see this in the English press, though it may have been there — I’m trying to stay away from the news this week.

But in the Hebrew press, it was all over.

“Chaos” in London after Morocco fans riot; in Holland, cries of “Hamas! Jews to the gas.”

A couple of years ago, we had a very long layover at the Amsterdam airport, so we went to the lounge. It was morning, and I had to say shacharit. I found a really out-of-the-way corner around a bend in the room where virtually no one could see me, and the lounge was pretty empty anyway. I put on my tallit and tefillin and was doing my thing, when a staff person (very blond, as Dutch as one can be) in that light blue KLM outfit came out of the bowels of the back area, saw me, and erupted.

The details of his disgusting tirade don’t matter for the moment. Back then, though, I decided that I would, indeed, get into it with him.

In the course of our “discussion,” he said something about “these are the rules.”

I said, “No one can even see me here. I’m not bothering anyone.”

“These are the rules.” He’d missed his calling as a German.

“It has nothing to do with the rules, and everything to do with Europe,” I said.

“It has nothing to do with Europe,” he said.

I was still in my tallit and tefillin, which made the whole exchange rather surreal. I was tempted to tell him that he clearly didn’t know very much history, but somehow, a conversation about high school curriculum seemed ill-timed.

Suddenly, though, he backed off. I imagine that in his mind, he heard his mother saying, “Jan [or Pieter, or whatever his name was], it’s not worth losing your job over this. Leave the Jew alone.”

So he did. But it was ugly—the fuller details perhaps for a different time.

Were the Dutch rioters who were shouting “Jews to the gas!” on Thursday night African immigrants, like my Somali taxi driver friend in Oslo? Perhaps.

But very definitely, perhaps not.

We’d had plans to go to Chabad over Shabbat (which, incidentally, ended at 1:21 a.m. Sunday morning). In the end, we didn’t. But in my exchanges with the rabbi—who only gave me the address of Chabad after we’d sent him scans of our Israeli IDs—he reiterated that under no circumstances were we to reveal the address to anyone. Fair enough, but wow.

As I said to Jan (or Pieter, or whoever), it’s just Europe. This has always been Europe, and this will always be Europe. Until it gets worse. Which it invariably does.

If “Jews to the Gas!” is Europe’s default setting, it appears that so, too, is war where we live. People can disagree about how Israel has conducted the war, people can disagree as to whether we’ve accomplished much. People can disagree about what Israel did or didn’t do in Gaza.

But it’s hard to argue with the widespread sentiment in Israel that whatever one thinks about this war, it’s not about to end. Not now, not soon.

Will it end, ever? Well, it started in the summer of 1929. So ….

Which is what makes the little clip (at the top of this post) that I came across on Facebook cute, but also sad. It’s a brief Kan 11 clip, to which we’ve added subtitles. It’s meant to be comedic, but it captures something about the sentiment in Israel that’s far more telling than mere comedy.

Note that in the clip there’s not a lot of bitterness about the endlessness of the war. To say that Kan 11 is not hugely supportive of Netanyahu would be a dramatic understatement, but the clip isn’t political. The situation just is what it is. Will we eventually get the upper hand? Will it impact the election results?

We shall see.

Will young Israelis decide that forever-war isn’t for them?

I’m sure that some will. I imagine that, perhaps, many will. But how many?

A few years ago, I would have been more worried. But now, Europe gives me hope. After all, where are they going to flee to? Amsterdam? Oslo? New York?

In the end, I suspect, most Israelis are going to decide that if they have to live in a war where they can defend themselves, or cower in their homes as marauders on the streets yell “Jews to the Gas,” …

… war is going to be the more attractive option.

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Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of July 5th and July 12th. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.