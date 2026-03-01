Remember what Amalek did to you on the way when you came out of Egypt, how he fell upon you on the way and cut down all the stragglers, with you famished and exhausted, and he did not fear God. And it shall be, when the LORD your God grants you respite from all your enemies around in the land that the LORD your God is about to give you in estate to take hold of it, you shall wipe out the remembrance of Amalek from under the heavens, you shall not forget.

Those final three verses of Deuteronomy 25 are what is often referred to as “Parashat Amalek,” the Amalek passage. Unlike the Torah reading on a regular Shabbat, which one isn’t technically obligated to hear, on the Shabbat before Purim (called Shabbat Zachor, the Shabbat of “Remember,” a reference to the first word of those verses), the tradition says that every Jewish adult is required to hear this section. In many traditional synagogues, it’s read at both the “regular” spot right after the Torah reading, and then once again at the conclusion of services for those who might have missed it.

Our very early (7:30 am) minyan started as usual. It was quiet in the streets, but tense in this country, and everyone wanted to get home. So we went even a tiny bit quicker than our already good clip, and by 8:00 were in the middle of reading the Torah, knowing that 5 or 10 minutes later, we’d get to Amalek.

Perhaps because we were a smallish crowd (there was going to be a big Bar Mitzvah at the main minyan, and many people were going to that one instead), there was very little ambient noise. Which meant that even in its very first seconds, sometime around 8:10 or so, the groaning sound of the siren pierced everything.

My wife had been planning to go to the later service, so I was worried she might still be asleep. Instead of going to the shelter with everyone else, I just ran up the street to our building, a friend of ours in tow, to make sure that she had heard it. When we got there, she was awake, coming downstairs to our safe room. The three of us hunkered down there for a few minutes, and when things seemed quiet, my friend and I headed back to shul.

But we’d missed Zachor. Those who had stayed at shul hadn’t stayed in the shelter for long (or maybe someone had a phone so they knew it was not an incoming missile, but just a siren to tell us the war was starting). So they’d waited a few minutes and then read Zachor. They decided that everyone would finish praying at home, and disbanded.

Not the end of the world. There was still the later service. By this point, our kids, who live around the corner but don’t have a shelter or safe room in their building, had come over with three kids, but were now getting ready to head out to their service. “Someone come and get me when you start reading Torah,” I said. “I’ll come and hear Zachor with you.”

A short while later, our granddaughter (yes, there had already been air raid sirens, but in this country, even then you can tell your ten-year-old to go by herself down the street) came in and said, “They’re starting to read Torah.” We trotted over, at which point I saw some people who had been in the early service with us (which by now had been over for quite some time) getting ready to leave.

“You still hanging out here? I thought y’all went home.” “No,” one guy said, “we missed Zachor so we waited for them to read it here, and now we’re done.”

“They already read it here?”

“Yeah, they read it before the Torah reading so we could hear it and get back home.”

Ouch. That was the second one I’d missed. “Remembering” wasn’t proving to be so easy.

But I knew that there would be another one at the “regular time.” They were still pretty near the beginning of the Torah reading, so I stood in the back and listened to it all over again. This time, it was the Bar Mitzvah boy, reading at a pretty breakneck speed (someone had obviously told him to press on the gas) in a makeshift room that was more proximate to the shelter. Not the Bar Mitzvah he and his parents had planned, but the siren already having gone off once or twice—so that everyone knew we were at war again—created a kind of solidarity in the air that’s hard to describe. He could feel the wave of support and encouragement, and was glowing.

He finished the weekly reading, and we moved from the first Torah to the second, for Zachor. He recited the blessing before the reading and just as he finished, literally at the very last syllable, the siren went off. There was a groan, and then a lot of backseat driving. “We’re fine. Read it anyway.” “No, everyone to the shelter!”

“Read it anyway” won.

It took a minute, but then the room got silent, and he read. And because he’s Israeli, he knew exactly what he was saying.

Remember what Amalek did to you. … And it shall be … in the land that the LORD your God is about to give you … you shall wipe out the remembrance of Amalek from under the heavens …

We had no way of knowing it, but that’s precisely what was happening at that very moment. Thousands of kilometers away, some two hundred fighter jets, in the largest air force operation Israel had ever mounted, we were doing our best to wipe out Amalek from under the heavens.

It’s about time.

It was a day of heading in and out of the safe room. The screeching noise coming out of our phones (which is the ten-minute warning), then the actual siren, then the long, long wait till the “all clear.” I don’t remember how many times we piled in, the kids playing cards and doing Lego (it was Shabbat, so they didn’t have their screens), the grown-ups trying to keep everyone calm. Then out for a while. Then back in. All throughout Shabbat.

What was left on all our phones after Shabbat told the whole story:

At a certain point later in the evening, some of us collapsed and went to sleep. It had been a long, stressful day, and we hoped against hope that we might get a few uninterrupted hours.

When I came downstairs in the middle of the night (because, as it turns out, we didn’t get that many hours), I couldn’t help but be amused by the detritus of a long Shabbat day when the kids couldn’t go outside. Seems that one of the OCD people in our family (there’s a hefty group of those, so no way to know who it was) couldn’t stand the fact that the puzzle hadn’t gotten finished. They’d made some progress.

But why hadn’t they finished? Oh …

Would have been nice if they’d left some of the Deanston (we likely have some very long days and nights ahead of us) or at least wiped down and put away the challah board (though that would have cleared room for bottles, so perhaps better this way).

In the end, only one grandchild ended up sleeping over. When we woke up this morning, I went into her room to check on her. She wasn’t there … All that was there were her Kindle and her phone on her nightstand (she’s 10, so no smartphone yet, thankfully).

And what’s on this 10-year-old’s phone? A message from the Home Front Command that it’s safe to leave the protected area. One doesn’t need to be a genius to know what the previous message had been. And that she’d obviously read by herself, without coming to get us.

She’s 10, I thought.

In what kind of world?