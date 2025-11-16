Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

The Arc of Jewish History Bends Towards History
A lecture at the the Jewish Center, in New York
Daniel Gordis
Nov 16, 2025

This past Shabbat, I was honored to be asked to speak at the Jewish Center, on the West Side of New York. When I posted the publicity for the Shabbat morning event in this past week, a number or people wrote to ask if there would be a version available for those not in New York.

It hadn’t occurred to me to do so, but it felt like a good idea. Attached here (above, at the very top of this post) is a recorded version of the (obviously not-recorded) Shabbat morning, version.

We’re making the full recording available to all our subscribers. I’m very grateful to the Jewish Center for this invitation.

