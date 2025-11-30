I always get a kick out of pages like the one below, in this case from this weekend’s Makor Rishon, that take angles on history that I’d never have thought of.

In this case, as the twenty-ninth of November (or Kaf-tet be-November as it’s known in Hebrew), fell over the weekend, the paper went back to history, and to famous dates, but did so with a clever approach:

“In how many cities are there streets named after the following dates?”

Some of these dates are obvious, such as

November 29 (UN vote, yellow rectangle): “many cities”

November 2 (Balfour Declaration, orange rectangle): Tel Aviv

the 5th of Iyar (Israeli Independence, purple rectangle): “many cities”

But why, if this is correct, is there only one city with a “November 2” street for the Balfour Declaration? Perhaps because there are many, many streets named “Balfour”, for the man, not the Declaration? Or perhaps because when they sealed the borders to Palestine and refused to allow Jews fleeing Europe to seek refuge here, the Brits essentially revoked the Balfour Declaration?

And why is Independence Day (the 5th of Iyar) known by its Hebrew date, while the UN vote (November 29) and the Balfour Declaration (November 2) are known by the secular calendar?

‘Tis all complicated. And sometimes not clear.

On the Makor Rishon graphic, there’s also a legend to the colors of the various flags (green rectangle), dividing them up, into categories that say a lot about how the state sees history. They are broken up, by color, into (1) the road to statehood, (2) memorializing battles, (3) the date of establishing the Yishuv, (4) holidays and (5) Holocaust.

There are streets named for Yitzchak Rabin, but as far as I know, none to memorialize the day that he was murdered. When will there be streets (as new neighborhoods are built) that preserve the memory of recent years? And what will they be named for?

Dates, such as October 7? Or will it be “Black Sabbath”? Or something about Simchat Torah? The date that the war “ended” (if it has, in fact, ended, which is far from clear)? The date of the Iran war? Or will it be called The Thirteen Day War?

People: heroes of October 7th? Heroes of the war?

Places, like Be’eri or Kfar Aza? The Nova site (Re’im)? Something else?

What and who we decide to name streets after, over the course of time, will say a lot about how Israel is going to choose to remember these past two horrific years.

Given the importance of November 29, 1947 (which also marked the outbreak of the War of Independence, first as a civil war between Jews and Arabs in Palestine which erupted as soon as the UN had voted and the Arabs attacked), it seemed worth reviewing the high-stakes events of Thanksgiving Weekend that year, and how unpredictable many of the outcomes were.

In his classic autobiography, A Tale of Love and Darkness (to my mind, one of the best books on Zionism and Israel, period, Amos Oz recounted his memory of that night. More on this below. Moments later, Amos felt his father get into bed with him, not to scold him for still being in his clothes, but to tell him how when he (Amos’s father) had been a boy, students at his Polish school had stolen his pants. When Amos’s grandfather went to the school to complain, the boys—joined by the girls—attacked him, too, taking his pants as well. It was a story of utter humiliation. Then, Oz relates, his father said to him early that morning of November 30, 1947, “Bullies may well bother you at school or in the street someday. . . . But from now on, from the moment we have our own state, you will never be bullied just because you are a Jew. . . . Not that. Never again. From tonight that’s finished here. Forever.” Finally, Oz writes, “I reached out sleepily to touch his face [and] instead of his glasses, my fingers met tears. Never in my life, before or after that night, even when my mother died, did I see my father cry.”

Here’s the relevant section from my ISRAEL: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn (pp. 147-149):

IN 1947, THE UNITED NATIONS WAS MERELY TWO YEARS OLD and composed of fifty-six member countries. In the last week of November 1947, its General Assembly met in New York to debate Resolution 181, a slight modification of UNSCOP’s proposal. Initially, the Americans offered only tepid support for the Zionists. The State Department, under George Marshall, had long assumed a staunchly anti-Jewish-independence stance; to make matters worse for the Yishuv, a day before the vote, a secret CIA report urged President Truman not to lend his support. The Jewish state would not be able to defend itself, the CIA had concluded, and the United States would be drawn into the conflict that was bound to ensue. “The Jews will be able to hold out no longer than two years,” the CIA predicted.

The president ignored the CIA and the State Department, and gave the partition plan not only America’s vote, but pressured other countries to which the United States gave aid, as well.

The Soviet Union had already made clear that it would back Jewish independence. Believing that the Jewish state might well become socialist (and undoubtedly delighting in the humiliation that the entire affair caused the British, a symbol of Western imperialism), the Russians threw their support behind Jewish independence. Andrei Gromyko, the Soviet representative, said, “The Jewish people had been closely linked with Palestine for a considerable period in history. . . . As a result of the war, the Jews as a people have suffered more than any other people . . . the Jewish people were therefore striving to create a State of their own, and it would be unjust to deny them that right.”

Even with Soviet and American support, however, the Zionists feared that they were still a few votes short of the two-thirds majority they needed. The General Assembly vote was scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, but the Jewish Agency calculated that it needed more time to persuade several other countries, including Haiti, Liberia, and the Philippines to support them.

Help came in the form of Rodriguez Fabraget, Uruguay’s UN delegate, who launched a filibuster that ended up delaying the vote. Because the vote would now have to wait until after the Thanksgiving holiday, the Zionist coalition had another day during which they could lobby a few countries whose votes were critical.