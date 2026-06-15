Several years ago, in March 2022, we ran an interview with Amotz Asa-El, a very gifted Israeli author, whose book, The Jewish March of Folly, instantly hit the Israeli bestseller list and stayed there for a long time. At the time of our interview, the book was not yet out in English, though Amotz and I both expressed hope that that would happen.

Well, it finally has, and for the English-speaking world, this is an enormous gift. The Jewish March of Folly is still a formidable book, and all that’s happened in the Jewish world since March 2022 makes its prescience all the more unmissable. \

After all, the full title of the book in English (linked here to Amazon) is The Jewish March of Folly: The Dramatic Events, Fateful Results, and Unlearned Lessons of Ancient Israel’s Political Suicide.

If you’re interested, you can revisit the original post from March 2022 here. We’re reposting that old conversation as it originally appeared, despite everything that has transpired in the Jewish world since.

When the conversation above first appeared, we were not yet preparing transcripts to accompany the podcasts, so this episode does not include one. We’re making the full conversation available to all our subscribers.

Amotz Asa-El is an Israeli author and journalist. He holds graduate degrees in journalism from Columbia University, in Jewish history from the Hebrew University, and in Near Eastern and Judaic Studies from Brandeis University. He is a research fellow at Shalom Hartman Institute and the Jerusalem Post’s senior commentator. Formerly the executive editor of the Jerusalem Post, Asa-El’s column “Middle Israel,” a unique attempt to present in English an Israeli view on anything, from politics and foreign affairs to culture and faith, has been running on Jpost.com since the Internet’s inception in 1995, and is thus one of the world’s most veteran online opinion columns.

He is the author of The Diaspora and the Lost Tribes of Israel (2004), the bestselling book The Jewish March of Folly (2019) and The Last Jewish Frontier (2025), which is soon to be published in English.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Give a gift subscription

Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of June 14 and June 21. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.