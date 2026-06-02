Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

The kaffiyeh on the Bimah's table

We begin our look at American Jewish anti-Zionism. Today, an introduction ...
Daniel Gordis
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid

As we’ve noted for quite some time now, we’re going to look at American Jewish anti-Zionism over the course of several episodes, not necessarily because it is going to be a long-term feature of American Jewish life — I explain towards the end of today’s video why I believe that will not be the case — but because of what it has to teach us about the DNA …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel Gordis.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel Gordis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture