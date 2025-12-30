Today’s a fast day on the Jewish calendar, one of the four “minor fasts.” It’s the fast of the Tenth of Tevet, which the Talmud (Rosh Hashanah 18b) says (based on Ezekiel 24:1-2) commemorates the date on which the King of Babylonia laid siege to Jerusalem. The Ninth of Av, which falls in the summer, commemorates the destruction of the Temple, but today’s fast marks the beginning of the long assault that culminated with the sacking of Jerusalem.

Thousands of years later, a fast to mark the beginning of a siege? One could easily make the case that “enough, we got the point.” It’s fairly simple to relate to the destruction of the Temple—after all, we can see what’s left of it. But a siege? Really, thousands of years later, we still need to think about the siege?

Actually, yes. Sieges do matter, because we’re in one. More on that below.

We all have thoughts that we know we shouldn’t have. It happens all the time in life, and because they’re thoughts of which we’re typically not too proud, we usually keep them to ourselves.

Still, we don’t always keep them to ourselves. I’ve lost count of the times since October 7 when someone in a conversation has said—when the subject of the undeniable suffering of the Gazan population comes up—“I know I should care. And normally, I do. But I’m depleted. Now, I have to confess, I just don’t give a shit.” Men and women, religious and secular, right but also center (and whatever’s left of the left), young and old—I’ve heard that comment from virtually every kind of person one can imagine.

They’re good people. They’re people who do care about people. But they’re also people—who may well comprise most of Israel—who are just too exhausted and whose tanks are empty, people who are tired of being frightened and worn thin by too much grief. As a neighbor of ours put it beautifully towards the beginning of the war, “This is the ultimate Hamas victory. They made me a worse person, they made me a less compassionate person. … I’m ashamed at how my heart has shrunk.”

One of those moments of having a thought of which I’m not proud hit me like a ton of bricks yesterday evening as I was scrolling through the news.

Too often, when I read about the large number of Israeli civilians who have not yet returned to their kibbutzim in the Gaza envelope (and who often say that they have no intention of ever going back), I’ve said to myself, “Really? How many soldiers had to die to make those places safe? And now, even with those hundreds and hundreds of relatively fresh graves all around this country, you won’t go back? What would happen if everyone on the border refused to live there?”

As soon as the thought crosses my mind, I know it’s obscenely outrageous. After all, I don’t live there. I didn’t try to keep my babies quiet and alive in a safe room for hours. I didn’t lose dozens of friends and family. My neighborhood wasn’t burned beyond recognition.

My quaint little neighborhood in Jerusalem looks just fine—so how dare I have that thought? I try to banish it as soon as I’m conscious of it, and thenI feel utterly ashamed that I had it.

Occasionally, though, that very same thought strikes again.

I guess I still want to believe that things are like they were … before.

So, what happened yesterday that made this whole issue cross my mind? The news on YNet, in the late afternoon.

LARGE WHITE HEADLINE: 800 meters from the fence, near Kisufim: a large tunnel was discovered after the ground collapsed in the storm. SUB-HEADLINE IN WHITE: Breaking story: Golani soldiers identified a large underground space, after the ground collapsed in the heavy rains. They cordoned off the area, and the IDF suspects that it’s a tunnel of substantial proportions.

The rain, indeed, was insane. We were driving from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, and the drizzle turned into one of those torrential downpours in which you literally can’t see the road in front you. The wipers are on hi but they don’t do much good, the highway is flooded with several inches of rain, the traffic slows down to a crawl—it was the kind of rain one hardly ever sees in Israel.

So, it seems, even if the rain created a massive mess on the roads, out in the fields near Kisufim it appears to have been kind of miraculous.

And speaking of Kisufim… a tunnel 800 meters into Israel, not far from Kisufim? That’s the community in the red circle. The ones in yellow are the ones you’ve read far, far too much about in the last two years.

It was while reading that YNet article that I said to myself, “They’re actually not crazy, those people who say they’re not going back; they’re quite sane, because it might never, ever be safe there. Maybe they’re right.” This long after we bombed Gaza back to the stone age and supposedly defeated Hamas, there are still tunnels—and apparently very big ones—that extend almost a kilometer into Israel? And we found it only because of the heavy rains?

What if it hadn’t rained so hard? And if those people had returned? And if Hamas isn’t defanged? And how many more tunnels are there, some shorter, some perhaps longer, that we have no idea exist?

As the YNet article continued, “The IDF suspects that this a significant Hamas tunnel that had not been discovered until now, and the army is currently investigating to determine the tunnel’s route.”

We’ve found it, and we still have no idea where it heads?

When I’d finished reading the article, I asked myself: “If my kids all of a sudden said they were moving there, what would I feel?”

I think I know what I would feel—which makes my instinctive reaction when I read about people not moving back simply absurd and utterly wrong. The threat in the south is very, very far from gone.

And what about the threat from the east?

Times of Israel Screenshot (Dec 11 2025)

That’s not exactly gone yet, either.

There’s nothing trite about a fast meant to remind of us sieges, and nothing inconsequential about the slight headache that the day will invariably bring or about that occasional looking at our watches to see how many hours until it’s over.

For we should, indeed, be asking ourselves “how long until it’s over?” Not the fast—the sieges. They are part of a very, very long story, of which our lives are simply the latest chapter.

Where the story heads, only our descendants will know.

Perhaps it was because I’d been editing this piece when I went to Mincha this afternoon that I noticed, in a way I never had before, a verse about rain from the Haftarah for the fast day (Isaiah 55:10-12)

For as the rain or snow drops from heaven

And returns not there,

But soaks the earth

And makes it bring forth vegetation,

Yielding seed for sowing and bread for eating, So is the word that issues from My mouth:

It does not come back to Me unfulfilled,

But performs what I purpose,

Achieves what I sent it to do. Yea, you shall leave in joy and be led home secure.

One day, perhaps, we will leave in joy and return home secure.

Until then, though, it’s just up to us to stick it out, to be part of whatever chapter our people is writing.

Until then, perhaps even more important, it’s up to us to recall when we’re tempted to judge those who’re acting differently in this period than we wish they would, that it’s possible that they’re doing what they’re doing because they see not what we might wish the world was, but what it still really is.