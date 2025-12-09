Talik Gvili, the mother of Ran Gvili, the last hostage whose remains Israeli is still waiting to receive from Hamas, posted a photo of him on her Facebook page recently, in which she wrote:

The first one to head out, the last one to come back. ❤️🎗️ We won’t stop until you’re home. Share this. 🙏

Talik Gvili is not nearly as well known as some of the other parents of the former hostages. Her son’s photo has been seen much less than many of the others, and there’s a reason. As soon as he was kidnapped, Israel’s security forces asked Ran’s parents not to speak out. He was an elite police officer, they said, and it would not be good—to put matters mildly—for Hamas to find that out.

It was a request, not a command, but they heeded it. It’s only recently, especially now that Ran has become that last remaining Israeli hostage waiting to be returned, that they’re doing whatever they can to make sure that Ran Gvili is not forgotten.

“How are you going to shoot with a broken shoulder?”, Ran Gvili’s father asked him as Ran was rushing out the door after having been called up on the morning of October 7th. Ran was scheduled to have surgery two days later, that Monday, to repair the shoulder, but he looked at his parents, lifted his arm a bit, and said, “See, I’m fine.” And he dashed out the door.

That was the last time they saw him.

Gvili was part of an elite police counter-terrorism tactical unit called the Yasam. He and a friend headed south and arrived at the now infamous Alumim Junction. An officer from the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion (a largely Druze unit) stopped them when they got there and warned them that under no circumstances were they to head down that road. There were hundreds of terrorists, they told Ran, and it was a certain death trap. While they were having this hurried conversation, a pickup truck, which appeared to be Israeli, approached the junction. It was only when the soldiers saw the green headbands on the heads of those in the truck that they realized it was Hamas. The terrorists opened fire, and the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion and the Yasam unit immediately returned the fire—but they failed to stop the vehicle.

The battalion commander, Guy Madar, decided to pursue the truck himself, but Gvili chose to join him he could provide cover while Madar drove. They gave chase to the terrorists’ vehicle and arrived at a gas station, where they found people who had escaped the Nova music festival and were hiding there. They helped treat and then evacuate them, saving about 150 people.

Gvili’s parents have a photo of him tending to the wounded there.

Once they’d done what they could at the gas station, Gvili, who had been in constant contact with the rest of his team, insisted on returning to the Alumim Junction, where he’d been told a fierce battle with terrorists was unfolding. As soon as they entered the junction, several vehicles carrying dozens of terrorists opened heavy fire on them. Both Gvili and Madar, were hit: Gvili was shot in his leg and arm, while Madar was wounded in his ankle. They managed to escape their vehicle and reach vegetation by the roadside, not far from the battle.

Each of them stopped, hidden in the bushes, to apply a tourniquet. Because Madar was losing a great deal of blood, Gvili gave his Camelback with all his water to Madar. The two decided it was better to split up. Gvili stayed hidden in the bushes to observe the terrorists’ pickup trucks and used his phone to send the terrorists’ coordinates to his team. Eventually, as was virtually bound to happen, the terrorists located them, and Gvili (with one functioning shoulder) fought with everything he had. Police later told his family that there were dozens of dead terrorists found around the site where he had hidden, all killed with Gvili’s weapon. He had held out until he’d fired his last bullet—then the terrorists grabbed him, badly wounded, put him on a motorcycle and kidnapped him into Gaza.

There’s a photograph of Gvili being stolen into Gaza. In that photograph, which Gvili’s mother has obviously studied intensely, he’s wounded in his leg, his arm, and his shoulder. He’s slumped over the back of the motorcycle, clearly unconscious. “But those are not wounds you necessarily die from,” insists Talik, his mother. The army has told him that it is 100% certain that he received no medical care and that he died of his wounds; she, on the other hand, asked that z”l (“of blessed memory”) be taken off a sign in his honor.

Perhaps it’s not at all accidental that Ran’s parents were part of not the Hostage Family Forum, but the “other” one—the Tikvah Forum, which insisted that the only way to get the hostages back was through military might, not negotiation. Tikvah, of course, means “hope,” and Talik, to this day, still holds out some hope, however faint, that when they eventually get Ran back, they’ll have him back alive.

AN ASIDE: a number of readers have written very thoughtful notes trying to understand Israel’s preoccupation with getting bodies of killed soldiers back. “They’re dead, after all,” people write, trying hard to understand why it matters so much where these people will be buried, or that they be buried at all. In an upcoming podcast, the Founder of Operation Benjamin, which locates the graves of Jewish veterans of the American army that were not properly marked as Jewish (and there are, fascinatingly, a few cases in Israel, too), explains why burial matters so much in the Jewish tradition. More on that in the coming weeks.

Gvili was in the IDF’s Golani Brigade, where he broke his thigh during training and went through a complex surgery to repair it. When he came to, the surgeon told him that his days of being a combat soldier were over. “No, they’re not,” snapped Gvili, who told the doctor that he’d be back in four months and that he fully expected the doctor to sign the necessary authorization to get him back into combat.

He did an “insane” (his mother’s word) amount of physical therapy, and sure enough, returned to the doctor four months later and went home with his form signed. He completed his training and served in his unit for some time, but eventually, the army told him that due to the injury, he’d gone as far as he was going to go.

“If the army doesn’t want me,” he told his parents, “I’ll go to the police,” which is how he ended up in the Yasam.

This past weekend, Makor Rishon ran a profile of Ran, and his mother, Talik, in one of its weekend magazine sections. “My son, a hero” the headline reads, and she’s obviously right.

In the course of the profile interview, Talik mentioned that in Ran’s elementary school class, there was a girl in a wheelchair. The weekend that she had her Bat Mitzvah, another girl in the class was also having hers. All the girls decided to go to the Bat Mitzvah of the girl they felt more comfortable with. When Ran heard that, he arranged for all the boys to go to the Bat Mitzvah of the girl in the wheelchair.

When he was kidnapped, many years later, that girl’s father reached out to Gvili’s mother and told him how moved his daughter had been.

And though there’s much more to say about Gvili (see footnote for some of the sources we explored), perhaps one last sentence not about Ran, but about Israel, especially when Jews in the Diaspora are going through such profound challenges to identity.

Describing their family, Talik describes her family as “non-religious.” “We don’t observe all the commandments like religious people do,” she said. “But I light candles every Friday, we make Kiddush, and my husband and sons all put on tefillin.”

Worth pondering, in my estimation. What a different way of constructing a Jewish life from the choices Diaspora life typically communicates about ritual …

Go to the airport these days, and there’s just one poster left. In a hallway that had been one long row of faces on the right and on the left, just one remains.

He’s not just “the last remaining hostage.”

He’s Ran Gvili. And his mother is right. He was a hero, a genuine hero who saved hundreds of lives. He deserves that we know his name and that we say it out loud.

And he merits that we know him not as a face on a poster, but as the embodiment of the very best of the country he died defending.

During his captivity, the name of Alon Ohel was much better known than that of Ran Gvili. In part, that’s because Israel knew with certainty that he was alive. It was, in part, because of the profoundly moving description of Alon that Eli Sharabi wrote in his book, Hostage (a must read). And it was, in part, because Alon is a pianist, and there was worry that he was losing his eyesight in captivity.

Channel 12 recently ran a long interview with Alon, who describes his captivity in a way that is different from anything else you’ve read or heard. Channel 12 also posted a version of the interview with subtitles (which we can’t post it here due to copyright restrictions), which you can find by following these steps.

Go to this page on Mako. Scroll down until you see this, which means “to continue reading”.

Click on that red bar, and as you scroll down, you’ll see the follow screen, indicating that it’s the interview with Alon, with English subtitles. Click on the arrow and watch there.

It’s well, well worth the time.

