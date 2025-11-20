Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Krishef's avatar
David Krishef
Nov 20

I hear the first line of the penultimate paragraph as "WHY, WHY, WHY" (not WAY, WAY, WAY), but it sounds to me like an Israel way to say "oy," not an English word.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ardath N Blauvelt's avatar
Ardath N Blauvelt
Nov 20

You make a good point. America speaks American and Spanish. The argument goes on. Do we have, should we have, a national language? The French have also been down this road. Yes, it seems silly, but it's all part of the fracture, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Daniel Gordis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture