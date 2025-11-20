Israelis are breathing a bit more deeply. There are, to be sure, myriad issues remaining from the war. There’s political uncertainty, the Haredi draft issue, F-35’s possibly being sold to Saudi Arabia and Turkey, a delicate dance with the American administration as Israel seeks to retain some autonomy on the military side and much, much more … but still, it feels like a new phase has dawned.

With that, therefore, we can begin to (re)turn our attention to issues not necessarily in the headlines or on the front pages, but instead, to the kinds of things Israelis think, talk and even sing about far from the news, but in ways that will ultimately have lasting impact on what becomes of Israeli culture.

I was driving home from Tel Aviv a few weeks ago when, stopped at a led light, I saw the sign below on the side of a bus-stop. It’s an ad for a wonderful organization called Enosh – The Israeli Mental Health Association, about which we’ll share more down the road.

I looked at the sign and for a moment, couldn’t figure out what it said. For a second or two, all I knew was that that’s not Hebrew. Then I looked closer at the vocalization and realized that it’s English. The large Hebrew words spell out “Are you OK?”, or as you can see at the top, RUOK?

It’s cute, and it does what an ad should do — it stops you for a second. But if you look just above the bus stop, you see that the sign for the store behind the bus stop says something in English, then “By Super.”

The more Israelis travel around the world at the drop of a hat and the more that technology erases cultural boundaries and borders, the more Hebrew has become internationalized—foreign words now regularly pepper daily Hebrew speech.

Good? Inevitable? Bad? Preventable? Depends on who you ask.

Hatikvah 6, whose post October 7th song about Israeli superheroes we’ve featured a few times, is a very popular and unabashedly Zionist band. They’re not so sure that this English-suffused Hebrew is a very good thing, so they put out a song a while back called העברית החדשה, Ha-Ivrit Ha-Chadash — “The New Hebrew.”

We’re sharing it today as a lens into one of those non-political, non-war-related topics of Israeli discourse.

The point of the song is clear from a paragraph towards its end (online translation here):

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So how do you say WIFI in Hebrew? WIFI How do you say PROTECTION in Hebrew? PROTECTION How do you say SELFIE in Hebrew? SELFIE How do you say ACTION in Hebrew? YA’ALA How do you say MEDIUM in Hebrew? MEDIUM How do you say PREMIUM in Hebrew? PREMIUM How do you say WA’ALA(5)? We are short on words, Hebrew has problems, so we borrow and borrow and borrow It is a difficult language The new Hebrew I don’t understand the accent Speak to me in Hebrew, please

Hebrew has problems? In fact, it does. There are far, far fewer words in Hebrew than in English.

Estimates of the number of words in English range from 170,000 words currently in use (according to the Oxford English Dictionary) to between 470,000 and one million words (if one includes archaic, dialectal, and coined terms).

Hebrew, according to the Hebrew language Academy, has about 75,000-80,000 words.

So it’s not surprising that Hebrew borrows. But should there be an attempt to limit this, to somehow curtail the import of English into Hebrew, a language that after all is as old as the Bible?

As we see in the song below (we’ve used the Hatikvah 6 video and just added the English subtitles when they’re saying an English word—the full translation is below, not in the video), it’s an issue getting attention even in popular Israeli culture.

For more background on Hatikvah 6, a very popular band in these parts, see their pages on INSTAGRAM, SPOTIFY and FACEBOOK.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The New Hebrew I have a DELAY I am JETLAGged My baggage was OVERWEIGHT I bought a HANDBAG I wrote eMAILs I attached a JPEG I’m not FOCUSed Add a HASHTAG for me SWAG!! OH MY GOD It is a difficult language The new Hebrew I don’t understand the accent Speak to me in Hebrew, please I’m under pressure. No! I’m STRESSed A whole section of Hebrew went missing SERIOUSLY I have a feeling this is a disaster CRISIS It’s no BIG DEAL , it sucks Look! Everyone nowadays works 24/7 Without much gusto With loads of PASSION NON-STOP We dream about RELOCATION About a luxurious EXIT About a START-UP NATION We go out on DATEs What a RENDEVOUS In one LOOP From DEJA-VU to DEJA-VU We drink SHOTs CHASERs, DRINKs with everyone We take advantage of the HAPPY HOUR, of a cheap HANGOVER There’s no BALANCE between the HIGH and the LOW Life is a REALITY SHOW Believe me, I KNOW C’EST LA VIE, HELLO Now is the time THAT WE SPEAK THE LANGUAGE OF THE HEBREW MAN OH MY GOD It is a difficult language The new Hebrew I don’t understand the accent Speak to me in Hebrew, please The comprehensive insurance will be AIG The files will be in GIF or BMP format Medical tests will be US, MRI, CT And the MVP is always with the VIP We don’t fly economy, we fly LOW COST We don’t file pages in the drawer We write in NOTES We don’t take an exam, We take a TEST In a tough FIGHT, we give THE BEST And if we love some SHIT, we click REPEAT If this is not catchy enough, QUIT, CONTROL, ALT-DELETE SWEET! We upload to our STORY, did you miss it? I’M SORRY NO COMMENT, there is no GLORY OH BE HAPPY, DON’T WORRY I have a FLASHBACK, I had a BLACKOUT I went through a CHECK-IN, I went through a CHECK-OUT I was the FAVORITE, I caught a KNOCK-OUT I grabbed a MICROPHONE, it was SOLD-OUT OH MY GOD It is a difficult language The new Hebrew I don’t understand the accent Speak to me in Hebrew, please OH MY GOD It is a difficult language The new Hebrew Even Ben Yehuda [ DG--the "father" of modern Hebrew ] had no idea PLEASE more Hebrew, please AYWA! So how do you say WIFI in Hebrew? WIFI How do you say PROTECTION in Hebrew? PROTECTION How do you say SELFIE in Hebrew? SELFIE How do you say ACTION in Hebrew? YA’ALA How do you say MEDIUM in Hebrew? MEDIUM How do you say PREMIUM in Hebrew? PREMIUM How do you say WA’ALA? We are short on words, Hebrew has problems, so we borrow and borrow and borrow OH MY GOD It is a difficult language The new Hebrew I don’t understand the accent Speak to me in Hebrew, please WAY, WAY, WAY It is a difficult language The new Hebrew Even Ben Yehuda had no idea Speak to me in Hebrew, please Speak to me in Hebrew, please Speak to me in Hebrew, please Speak to me in Hebrew, please Speak to me in Hebrew, please

