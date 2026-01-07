"The sages of the Talmud ended the death penalty when the number of murderers increased."

In early December, YNet reported (in an article Google-translated below) on a meeting of the National Security Committee to which Itamar Ben Gvir and the other members of the Jewish Power political party arrived wearing yellow pins, clearly meant to evoke the image of the yellow ribbon for hostages that Ben Gvir had ignored, now refashioned to look like a noose.

Ben Gvir, YNet noted, was not committed to hanging as the only option for executing terrorists—there’s also the electric chair or anesthesia, he was quick to point out.

(photo credit: ITAMAR BEN-GVIR’S OFFICE)

Thus far, the movement to impose the death penalty in Hamas terrorists (among others, obviously) hasn’t gotten a tremendous amount of traction. It’s not that the public is opposed—it’s that there are more immediate issues like the Haredi draft issue, this year’s upcoming elections, the possibility of renewed war with Iran, the fact that matters with Hamas and Gaza are stuck and—depending on how one reads the recent meeting in Mar-A-Lago—the worry that it may be only a matter of time until Trump erupts after losing his patience with Netanyahu.

Yet whether it is of immediate legislative import or not, the issue of the death penalty for terrorists is an important one—morally, halakhically, diplomatically, legally and otherwise. Mass murder, rape and more are undoubtedly heinous crimes, and the guilt of most of the terrorists is beyond question.

And the Bible is clear—for crimes such as these, one deserves to die.

But subsequent Jewish tradition has a much more complex attitude to this fraught issue. The Talmud notes that when the number of murderers increased, the Sanhedrin ceased hearing capital cases. Was that because it did not want to execute so many people? We might assume that, but the Talmud (Avodah Zarah 8b) suggests that their reasoning was more complex.

The sages knew that the Gentile authorities would never let them execute so many people, it seems. So rather than issue rulings that they could not act on, it was better just not to hear the case.

Another Talmudic source (Mishnah Makkot 1:10) seems to have a slightly different attitude:

So, what is Judaism’s attitude to capital punishment? What would it mean for Israeli society to enact the laws that Ben Gvir seeks? What would it mean for Israel’s standing in the world, or with Jews in the Diaspora?

We invited one of our regular guests, Rabbi Dr. Shlomo Brody, to share with us a review of what the Jewish tradition says about the death penalty, and what factors he takes into consideration as he thinks about whether Ben Gvir’s drive to institute the death penalty for terrorists ought to go forward.

Rabbi Dr. Shlomo Brody is the executive director of Ematai and the Jewish Law Live columnist for the Jerusalem Post. He previously served as the founding director of the Tikvah Overseas Student Institute and co-dean of Tikvah Online Academy, a senior instructor at Yeshivat Hakotel, and as a junior research fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute.

Brody’s career has focused on making Jewish texts accessible to broader audiences while applying them to contemporary social and ethical dilemmas. His writings have been cited in Israeli Supreme Court decisions and have appeared in Mosaic, First Things, Tradition, The Federalist, Tablet, Tzohar, The Forward, Hakirah, Jewish Review of Books, and other popular publications.

His first book, A Guide to the Complex: Contemporary Halakhic Debates (Maggid), received a National Jewish Book Award. His second book, Ethics of Our Fighters: A Jewish View on War and Morality, was published in January 2024 and will be published in Hebrew at the end of the year.

A summa cum laude graduate of Harvard College, he received rabbinic ordination from the Israeli Chief Rabbinate, an MA in Jewish philosophy at the Hebrew University, and his PhD from Bar Ilan University Law School, where he continues to serve as a post-doctoral fellow. Rabbi Brody has been an invited scholar-in-residence at over 60 distinguished congregations and campuses in the United States, Canada, England, and Israel.

