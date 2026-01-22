The other day, we posted a quick report about young people who are uprooting themselves from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and other cities, leaving jobs and families and communities and going with their spouses and very young children to the Western Negev (or to the destroyed North).

We included a simple photograph of people sitting in a square, meeting with MK Michael Biton. Several readers wrote to ask, “Who’s making this happen? There has to be someone behind this, no?”

The answer is that, of course, there is an extraordinary person behind this. He’ll be the first to tell you that it’s not just him—and it isn’t—but he’s the visionary. His name is Roee Azizi, and he’s created the initiative “Hinenu” — “We are here!” — obviously a takeoff on Abraham’s and Moses’ responses to God in the Torah when they said, “Hineni”, “Here I am.”

Roee is sitting on the right side of the circle of that photo we posted.

In today’s post, below, you’ll see another seemingly innocuous photograph of a few people sitting in a circle. But once again, there is nothing innocuous at all about what’s taking place there, and I urge you to read Hanoch Daum’s post below carefully.

The women in the photo he posted deserve nothing less.

Before we get to them, though, a brief reminder that while what Hanoch Daum describes below is unfolding day after day, Haredi rabbis this week continued to chuckle at the rest of the country that deludes itself into thinking that any of them will join the army;

We share today two items. First a post by Hanoch Daum [with an AI generated translation] who regularly shares on Facebook material that is critical to understanding today’s Israeli soul. Below that, we share a video of a woman testifying before a Knesset committee.

Neither of these require any commentary. They just demand our attention and a few minutes of our time — and they deserve nothing less.

Efrat and I have just come back from a special morning at the Kedem Spa in Jaffa — a morning whose purpose was to offer rest and relaxation to mothers whose sons went to war and suffered severe head injuries. These are mothers whose heroic sons have been lying in bed for many long months, some in a low state of consciousness. And the mothers are there — praying, caring, heartbroken, and hoping for good news.

I want to give their voices space here. Please take two minutes to read — they deserve that.

**

Nico was wounded in Sajaiya a year and a half ago. He spent a long time in intensive care, semi-conscious. Today he is hospitalized in the head injury department. This Thursday they are leaving Loewenstein Hospital. His wonderful mother, Karina, tells me that people say to them: “How wonderful, you’re going home!” But it’s anything but wonderful. There’s enormous anxiety about the future. Nico expresses emotions. It took six months to get him psychological care, because he doesn’t speak. But he writes.

This is a small example of a big problem: everything has to be fought for. And their strength is running out.

**

Ido, 22, was wounded two years and a month ago by a sniper’s bullet to the head. They’ve already been to eight different hospitals. Next week he’ll undergo surgery number twenty. Only recently did they discover that he can’t hear — he wasn’t just unresponsive. His lioness of a mother, Inbal, feels that the war’s most severely wounded have been punished. The system simply can’t contain their situation. To her, every day feels like another battle.

**

Hodaya is the mother of Daniel. Another son of hers has just joined the Kfir Brigade. Daniel was a Nahal fighter. They entered a house in Gaza and were hit by three anti-tank missiles. A severe blast injury, a head injury. They were already called in to say goodbye, but he survived. They had to fight hard to get him accepted into rehabilitation — to stop the system from giving up on him. Now they’re at Tel HaShomer Hospital. He’s in a low state of consciousness, sometimes responsive. They’re making huge efforts to adapt their home for him.

**

Sharon is the mother of Ori, who was wounded during operational activity in Gaza. He has cognitive decline but functions; he’s in full rehabilitation at Loewenstein Hospital. She speaks of the hardships of treatment — a journey with no rest — and the challenge of remembering the other children too, who also need their mother.

**

Miriam is the mother of Menachem. He was wounded two years ago, on Hanukkah, by an explosive device and sniper fire. He’s both an amputee and a head injury survivor. She feels that her son, who gave his life to the state, now has to beg to be admitted to a rehabilitation hospital. For a long time they were told to go home — even though their home wasn’t accessible at all.

**

Limor is the mother of three sons. All three were called up for reserve duty on October 7th. Her son Saar is an armored corps officer. In December he was wounded in Gaza — a severe head injury. He lost part of his hearing and sight, suffered serious speech impairment, and is not mobile. He needs constant support. They’ve returned home from rehabilitation and are looking for treatments to help him progress, but it’s not easy since they live in the north.

You can see how inadequate the system’s response can be: they were offered speech therapy over Zoom. They want to see an eye doctor — there’s an appointment available in two months. And remember: the parents have to handle all this bureaucracy on their own.

**

Rotem is the mother of Itai, a Golani soldier wounded in Lebanon. They were hit by an anti-tank missile, and Itai suffered a severe blast injury to the left side of his head. He was evacuated in critical condition to Rambam Hospital. A long series of difficult surgeries — he arrived with an exposed brain. A truly horrific injury. He was sedated and on a respirator for many weeks, followed by long rehabilitation at Loewenstein Hospital. He doesn’t speak or write. The feeling is that the system doesn’t understand his unique situation. Another challenge to consider: he has a little sister. Her parents aren’t home — they’re caring for her brother.

**

Here’s a seemingly small anecdote that actually reveals so much: sometimes medical professionals call them and ask to speak with the son. Do you understand how painful that is? A boy who went to fight and returned in this condition, unable to say a single word — and someone on the other end of the line asks to speak to him. Or they’re invited to a job fair. A mother whose son eats through a feeding tube is sent an invitation to a job fair?

Some of these mothers feel they belong to no group — not the wounded, and of course not the bereaved. They feel trapped in a place that is neither day nor night. They tell me something powerful and chilling: the army has become excellent at rescuing soldiers from the battlefield — and that’s true. Their sons wouldn’t have survived if they hadn’t reached the hospital so fast. But the rescue ended there. And much of the time, they feel alone.

**

Thank you to Galia and the other righteous women of the command center for this important morning. Thanks to the Frank Family Foundation and Keren Hayesod for supporting our initiative, and a huge thank-you to you — the brave and beloved lioness-mothers. Your journey is beyond comprehension. We make no pretense of truly understanding the full depth of your pain. But we promise to try — to listen, and to ease things wherever we can. May we hear good news.

