Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

BK
10h

The Haredim in Israel who are able bodied and of sound mind are a disgrace to Judaism and to the state if they don't participate in the armed forces. Plain and simple.

Elaine Adelman
33m

Does Israel have a VA - a veteran’s administration that can continue the care of these wounded soldiers and support them during this difficult process?

The Haredim that don’t support the military should not receive any financial support. That money should be used for these veterans and their families during these difficult days.

